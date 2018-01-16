Crypto Exchange OKex Lists Viuly's VIU Token for Trading

Blockchain-based Video Sharing Platform Viuly Continues to See its Native Currency VIU Tokens Gain Widespread Recognition, with its Latest Listing on the OKex Cryptocurrency Platform

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / Video sharing platform Viuly is making steady progress in its mission to disrupt the multi-billion dollar industry of online videos, as more and more exchanges successfully list its VIU token for trading on the open market.

Now, with VIU tokens available for buy or sell on the OKex exchange, the Ethereum-based ERC-20 compliant VIU tokens are now listed on at least three major exchanges, with others such as Bit-Z, and EtherDelta.

Currently available for trading in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) pairs, VIU is recording steadily increasing trading volumes, with a current volume of over $1,600,000 in the last 24 hours. For over a month, VIU token is ranked number 1 of the top 50 tokens by transaction count on the Ethereum blockchain, according to Ethplorer.

VIU tokens were distributed completely free of cost to Ethereum users who maintained at least 0.01 ETH during a snapshot of the Ethereum blockchain on November 5th, 2017. Some 458 million VIU tokens were airdropped to about 1,000,000 unique Ethereum users. With the Viuly platform connecting to the Ethereum Mainnet last month, this essentially meant that almost a million users are now able to deposit and withdraw VIU tokens directly between their wallets and the Viuly platform.

Over 250,000 registered users are now interacting within the Viuly platform, earning VIU tokens for watching videos, or using VIU tokens to purchase advertising packages that are viewed by users within the Viuly ecosystem.

Continuing focus on use and adoption

Viuly is focused on efforts to increase widespread distribution and adoption of its revolutionary platform. With these latest listings, advertisers now have more avenues from which to purchase VIU tokens for advertising packages. With more and more users viewing videos on Viuly, the current growth of VIU token values can be expected to continue in its positive trend.

About Viuly

Viuly's mission is to disrupt the multi-billion dollar industry of online video sharing with its blockchain-based solution. Through decentralization and transparency, it aims to create a fair and open video network operating on an equitable model of revenue sharing.

VIU tokens are the native currency powering the Viuly video platform. They are used to transfer value between advertisers, content creators and users.

Viuly will be a full-fledged platform for users and content creators to share and watch videos, while immediately earning rewards for their interactions. This revolutionary ecosystem will enable a fair, unrestricted environment to share, watch, and upload any content.

Viuly's revolutionary blockchain solution has already led to a firm backing of EUR 150,000 from blockchain investing firm Krypton Capital. Together with Krypton Capital's ''smart money'' philosophy, Viuly aims to establish strong ecosystems of related companies to grow values and revenues together.

Viuly is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

