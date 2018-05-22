Log in
Crypto Invest Summit Brings Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Leadership Back to Los Angeles This Fall

05/22/2018 | 02:35pm CEST

West Coast's Largest Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Event Will Unite Crypto Experts, Thought Leaders, Investors and Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / Crypto Invest Summit is coming back to the Los Angeles Convention Center on October 22nd - 24th in Los Angeles, California. The summit will feature a robust agenda spanning a variety of cryptocurrency related themes including investment analysis, marketing strategies, trends and insights from industry experts. Early bird discounted tickets are available for $199, and team-rate tickets at $99 for a very limited time via the summit's website.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/Crypto1.jpeg

The summit will bring out some of the biggest investors and entrepreneurs in the crypto space, like previous speakers Tim Draper, Crystal Rose, Mance Harmon, Ran Neu-Ner, Marcus Lemonis, Robert Herjavec, David Siemer, Bill Barhydt, Scott Walker, Adam Draper, Amy Wan, Aubrey Chernick and Apolo Ohno.

After the previous Crypto Invest Summit this Spring sold out, the organizers decided to expand the summit and will more than double the size of the show's footprint this Fall to over 60,000 square feet of expo, presentation, breakout rooms and meeting space. Also, because of the extremely successful live taping of CNBC's Crypto Trader Show on the main stage, and the media floor that included CNBC, Forbes, Fox, Investor Town Hall, ICOinvestor.TV, Huffington Post, Small Cap Nation and many more, the space dedicated for media partners has been expanded as well.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/Crypto2.jpeg

While panel discussions, keynotes and fireside chats with crypto and blockchain experts are taking place on the main stage, companies launching Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and Token / Crowd-Sales will take to the pitch stage to present their investment opportunities to the investors and the general public in attendance. They will also have deal-making tables amongst the sponsors on the summit's expo floor, where attendees will be able to meet fundraising companies, exchanges, funds and other cryptocurrency and blockchain service providers.

"Los Angeles is the one of the world's top crypto eco-systems," said Alon Goren, co-founder of Crypto Invest Summit and Principal at Wavemaker Genesis (crypto fund). "Our goal is always to bring the best deals in the world to our investors, and introduce the best entrepreneurs in LA to crypto investors from around the world."

"Thanks to the success of Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS and the rest, cryptocurrencies, tokens and ICOs are now a topic of conversation at dinner tables around the world," said Josef Holm, co-founder of Crypto Invest Summit and CEO of Krowdster. "We all want to invest, but we don't know where to begin. We're bringing the best investors, successful entrepreneurs, smartest lawyers and accountants under one roof to show us how it's done."

About Crypto Invest Summit

Crypto Invest Summit, the west coast's largest cryptocurrency and blockchain conference, was founded by cryptocurrency leaders Josef Holm and Alon Goren. The summit brings together every facet of the crypto industry including angel investors, venture capital investors, retail investors, family offices, real estate investors, startups / entrepreneurs, issuers, exchanges, broker-dealers, marketing and PR firms, crypto service providers, FinTech service providers and members of the media.

Visit us online at https://cryptoinvestsummit.io

SOURCE: Crypto Invest Summit


