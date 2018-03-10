Cryptocurrency Company Medadyn Announces The Appointment Of John C. Dong As Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medadyn, a cryptocurrency company that's creating a new vehicle to finance projects within the media, music and entertainment sectors, announces the appointment of John C. Dong as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Dong will oversee the company's financial planning and reporting, accounting, tax and treasury functions both before and after the Initial Coin Offering, scheduled for May. Medadyn recently delayed its March ICO until May, 2018 to ensure compliance with shifting regulations within the cryptocurrency market, globally and domestically.

As CFO, Mr. Dong will be responsible for overseeing all financial operations. While the company has over $3,000,000 in pre-ICO sales commitments, he and his team will ensure the funds are utilized in a manner that will protect the long-term viability of the MDA token. Mr. Dong has deep experience in financial, treasury and operations management, performance and risk management, mergers, acquisitions, and board and regulatory relations. A veteran of five IPOs, he's successfully raised several hundred million dollars in both private and public placements. A veteran of the tech industry, Mr. Dong brings a proven track record of strategic executive leadership. He is a motivational leader with a reputation of aligning people and resources to drive economic growth.

"I see the Medadyn MDA token completely revolutionizing how media projects get financed from institutions and accredited investors," Mr. Dong said. "I'm thrilled to be part of a company that will have such an incredible impact on the entertainment industry."

"I'm extremely pleased to welcome John to this new position," said Medadyn CEO Federico Pacquing. "His long history of institutional financing and compliance work will assist in providing a strong and measured strategy as Medadyn launches into the market."

Mr. Dong is a skilled and experienced finance professional with wide-ranging expertise in high-growth business conversions including restructurings, raising capital for startup companies, leading SEC / AIM S-1 registrations, and SOX404 implementations. In the past decade, he has raised more than $250 million with two international NASDAQ firms, and a high-tech startup in Silicon Valley as CFO or Senior SEC officer in the preparation and filing of two S-1s and subsequent SEC and AIM (London Exchange) filings and coached executives on drafting earning scripts, call strategy and etiquette.

Mr. Dong graduated from University of California at Berkeley with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and Finance. He also holds an MBA and earned CPA credentials with Coopers & Lybrand, Int'l.

About Medadyn

Medadyn, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reedeux Media, Inc., is a new, revolutionary utility token specifically designed for use in the media and entertainment industry. The Medadyn MDA token's initial use is to provide accredited investors and financial institutions a way to seamlessly finance media projects and broadly market these projects globally. This automation of "asset-backed lending" provides a powerful tool for entertainment, providing new ways to launch projects into the market. In future months, the MDA utility token will be used within the Reedeux platform for purchases of products within television programs, business-to-business transactions between producers and merchandising manufacturers, and even peer-to-peer transactions. For more information, please visit www.medadyn.com or contact [email protected].

