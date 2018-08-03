Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Lists Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 02:50am CEST
Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Lists Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK)

Hong Kong, China (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) open trading for DOCK/BTC (CRYPTO:DOCK) and DOCK/ETH trading pairs. Users can now start depositing DOCK in preparation for trading.

Details:

Dock is a data exchange protocol that will be the data layer powering user data for consumer apps across the web. Dock gives people complete control of their personal data online and provides interoperability between networks and apps, creating a new economy for the trillion dollar data industry.

The Dock App has 1 million registered users in under 6 months and has quickly become one of the most highly trafficked blockchain websites on the internet.

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 429,131,891

Issue Price: $0.08

To view the Whitepaper, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/S0KXJGF5



About Binance:

Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.

Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.

Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.

Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.

Binance official website:
http://www.binance.com

About Dock:

The Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) protocol is a special purpose decentralized data exchange protocol. This protocol is intended to incentivize the exchange of work experience, reviews and professional connections, and can be expanded to include any type of shareable data. In addition, the tokens serve as the proposal and voting utility to guide the evolution of development and changes to the Dock protocol. All token holders can contribute proposals and vote on changes and updates they’d like to see implemented. Applications receive tokens for data exchange. Users will have absolute control over their data through the use of a hosted third party service.



Source:

Binance
Dock



Contact:

Binance
E: [email protected]
WWW: www.binance.com

Dock
WWW: www.dock.io

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21aGREATCELL SOLAR : Live Web-Conference 4QFY2018 Results – Log-In Information
PU
03:18aEquinox Gold Releases Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
03:16aGULFPORT ENERGY : posts profit
AQ
03:16aA2 MILK : increases investment in Synlait Milk
PU
03:11aOil edges lower as supply concerns return
RE
03:11aASTELLAS PHARMA : Application for Supplemental Indication Filed for Hypercholesterolemia Drug Repatha® SC Injection in Treating Statin-intolerant Patients
PU
03:06aHSBC : Transaction in own shares 2 August 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English (2-page PDF 51KB)
PU
03:06aNIHON KOHDEN : Updated Analyst Coverage information
PU
03:02aCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : related illnesses near 700, cause still unknown
AQ
03:01aEVIE HEAL : EVITRADE Health Systems Announces up to $5 Million in a Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
2NETFLIX : NETFLIX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
3TESLA : TESLA : shares spike, dealing short-sellers a $1.7 billion loss
4SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Activision Blizzard's quarterly profit beats on 'Call of Duty' strength

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.