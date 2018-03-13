Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Lists Storm (CRYPTO:STORM)

Hong Kong, China (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) advise that STORM/BNB (CRYPTO:STORM), STORM/BTC and STORM/ETH trading pairs are now available on Binance for trading. You can start depositing and trading STORM now.



StormX, Inc. is the creator of Storm Play, a mobile app that uses blockchain technology to match people with tasks, letting them complete small gigs in five minutes or less, from any mobile device, anywhere in the world, and be rewarded in cryptocurrency. In order to allow products and services such as Netflix, Hulu, or games such as Final Fantasy the opportunity to reach more viewers, StormX has built a gamified microtask platform that rewards its users with cryptocurrency for engaging in short tasks from these companies. The platform is designed to feel more like a game than actual work, and the more you interact with content and different products and services, the higher your cryptocurrency rewards. Learn more at http://stormtoken.com



To view Whitepaper, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P10C4KYA







About Storm Token:



StormX, Inc. (CRYPTO:STORM) is rebranding its popular AdTech application "BitMaker" to "Storm Play," and contemporaneously kicking off both the increased gamification of, and the integration of blockchain technology to, the app. To introduce blockchain technology into its technology stack, StormX is introducing the STORM token, an ERC20-compliant token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. "Storm Makers," who post tasks in the Storm Play app, are required to pay for posts in STORM tokens, and "Storm Players," who are the users of the app earn rewards, denominated in Bolts, for performing tasks. With the introduction of Storm Play, Storm Players now have the option of monetizing their earned Bolts in STORM tokens. Storm Players may then become Storm Makers by in turn using STORM tokens to pay to post tasks on the platform.



About Binance:



Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.



Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.



Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.



Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.



Binance official website:

http://www.binance.com





Source:



Storm Token

Binance





Contact: