Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Lists Storm (CRYPTO:STORM)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 01:40am CET
Binance Lists Storm (CRYPTO:STORM)

Hong Kong, China (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) advise that STORM/BNB (CRYPTO:STORM), STORM/BTC and STORM/ETH trading pairs are now available on Binance for trading. You can start depositing and trading STORM now.

StormX, Inc. is the creator of Storm Play, a mobile app that uses blockchain technology to match people with tasks, letting them complete small gigs in five minutes or less, from any mobile device, anywhere in the world, and be rewarded in cryptocurrency. In order to allow products and services such as Netflix, Hulu, or games such as Final Fantasy the opportunity to reach more viewers, StormX has built a gamified microtask platform that rewards its users with cryptocurrency for engaging in short tasks from these companies. The platform is designed to feel more like a game than actual work, and the more you interact with content and different products and services, the higher your cryptocurrency rewards. Learn more at http://stormtoken.com

To view Whitepaper, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P10C4KYA



About Storm Token:

StormX, Inc. (CRYPTO:STORM) is rebranding its popular AdTech application "BitMaker" to "Storm Play," and contemporaneously kicking off both the increased gamification of, and the integration of blockchain technology to, the app. To introduce blockchain technology into its technology stack, StormX is introducing the STORM token, an ERC20-compliant token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. "Storm Makers," who post tasks in the Storm Play app, are required to pay for posts in STORM tokens, and "Storm Players," who are the users of the app earn rewards, denominated in Bolts, for performing tasks. With the introduction of Storm Play, Storm Players now have the option of monetizing their earned Bolts in STORM tokens. Storm Players may then become Storm Makers by in turn using STORM tokens to pay to post tasks on the platform.

About Binance:

Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.

Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.

Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.

Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.

Binance official website:
http://www.binance.com



Source:

Storm Token
Binance



Contact:

E: [email protected]

For questions regarding Storm Play:
E: [email protected]

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51aCENTURYLINK : Scott appoints state Rep. Larry Metz judge for 5th Judicial Circuit
AQ
02:47aPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against BRF S.A. and Certain Officers – BRFS
GL
02:39aAvalon Life - Discusses How Drones are Using Blockchain Technology to Protect the Environment
AC
02:37aOil prices fall on relentless rise in U.S. crude output
RE
02:34aSEEGER WEISS LLP : ; Plaintiffs Seek Preliminary Approval of Settlement With Syngenta
PR
02:30aARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : U.S. farmers seek approval of $1.51 billion GMO corn settlement with Syngenta
RE
02:28aPura Cryptocurrency Experts on Why Digital Currency Is Uniquely Suited to Millennials
AC
02:17aBROADCOM : Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom's Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm
PR
02:11aSABRE CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
PR
02:09aURGENT : Monteverde & Associates PC Investigates Tender Offer Of CSRA Inc. Set To Expire On April 2, 2018 - CSRA
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM LIMITED : BROADCOM : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Geico to Stop Using Education and Occupation in Setting Auto Rates i..
3POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD : POLLARD BANKNOTE : Announces 4th Quarter and Annual Financial Results
4UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : UNITED STATES STEEL : US Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump
5CEMEX SAB DE CV : CEMEX DE CV : Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.