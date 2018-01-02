Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce : This is your year to get healthy and fit!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2018 | 05:40pm CET

Even small changes can add up to a whole new you! Meet with me for a FREE consultation!

My 30 Day Healthy Living plan has helped so many of my clients transform their life by stopping their cravings for sugar! Imagine feeling great, eating and craving HEALTHY food and getting off the roller coaster of dieting for good!

The group is forming now and starts July 6th. So contact me ASAP for info!

Also I'm taking reservations for training and semi private group (train with a friend) in my loft beginning Mid January! That is filling fast so get your spot now! BootyBarre, TRX, Weightlifting, Boxing, Stretching, etc.!

Happy Healthy New Year to You All!

Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 16:39:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40a GTI GAS TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE : CDH Energy and Frontier Associates Join Frontier Energy
11:40a CRYSTAL LAKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : This is your year to get healthy and fit!
11:35a CITY OF LOWER HEIDELBERG PA : Winter Weather Procedures
11:35a GREENE COUNTY OH : Environmental Services Household Hazardous/Special Waste Drop-off Event - 1/23/2018
11:25a ENVIRONMENT AND LABOR : The top stories this year from the Center for Public Integrity
11:25a ARGUS MEDIA : 2 January 2018 Indonesian coal futures to launch on 20 January 16 October 2017 Argus chairman and CEO wins international entrepreneur of the year accolade
11:20a CENTER FOR PUBLIC INTEGRITY : top national security investigations in 2017
11:20a LOS ALAMOS NATIONAL LABORATORY : Tweaking quantum dots powers-up double-pane solar windows
11:20a CITY OF RADNOR PA : Low Water Pressure in Radnor Township – Aqua Pennsylvania
11:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trades near strongest levels since mid-2015 on Iranian unrest
2BASF : European stocks see faltering start to 2018 as autos and miners weigh
3BARCLAYS : Bankers to burn midnight oil ahead of 'MiFID' dawn
4ANTOFAGASTA : FTSE retreats as sterling rises
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : MARKS & SPENCER : AL-FUTTAIM AQUIRES MARKS & SPENCER'S RETAIL BUSINESS IN HONG KONG AN..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.