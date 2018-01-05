Crystal Lake Mining : Update to December 27th Private Placement

Vancouver, BC - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received all subscription agreements and funds to complete the non-brokered private placement of 1,400,000 units (totaling $700,000) previously announced on December 20, 2017 and December 27, 2017. Each Unit consists of one common share issued at $0.50 per share and one common share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant may be exercised by the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.52 for 24-months from closing.

The proceeds of this private placement will be used to advance exploration activities at the Company's Emo, Ontario properties and for general working capital.

Finder's fees will be payable to qualified recipients.

All securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period. This private placement remains subject to TSX-V approval.

About the Company

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation is a mineral exploration/Development company focused on creating value through the exploration and development of its British Columbia and Ontario mineral properties.

On behalf of The Board of Directors of Crystal Lake Mining Corporation.

Alphonse Ruggiero, Director/CFO

