Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cube Highways to Sell a Minority Stake to a Consortium of Japanese Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 04:22pm CET

Cube Highways has signed definitive agreements for the sale of a minority stake to Japan Highways International (JHI), a Japanese consortium of infrastructure investors led by Mitsubishi Corporation. JHI’s investment reaffirms Cube Highways’ position as a leading owner and operator of highways in India and follows the recent announcement of a minority stake sale to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005303/en/

Cube Highways is an independent, professionally-managed platform that owns and operates more than 1,700 lane-kilometers of highways in India. Formed by two leading global financial institutions, I Squared Capital and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Cube Highways leverages the extensive transportation experience of its executive and engineering teams to manage a diverse portfolio of toll and annuity roads. Last week the company announced agreements to acquire Salem Tollways and Kumarapalyam Tollways, in the state of Tamil Nadu.

“With the entry of JHI, Cube Highways has expanded its set of leading infrastructure investors from across the globe. Our new partners bring world-class technical and engineering capabilities, as well as deep global experience, to help further expand the platform. This new capital also demonstrates investor confidence in the future of Cube Highways and the growth potential of the highways sector in India,” said Gautam Bhandari, Director of Cube Highways and Partner of I Squared Capital.

Hyun-Chan Cho, Regional Industry Head, Infrastructure & Natural Resources, IFC, said, “We welcome JHI as our new partner in Cube Highways. As one of the oldest and leading investors in the Indian infrastructure space, IFC is very pleased to see other international investors joining hands to support the growth of the highways sector. High-quality transport and logistics infrastructure is key to sustaining India’s growth and ensuring that economic opportunities are available to communities across urban as well as rural India.”

About Cube Highways: Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. (Cube Highways) is a Singapore-based company investing in road and highway projects, along with other select infrastructure sectors in India. Cube Highways is an independent, professionally-managed platform that leverages the extensive transportation experience of its management and execution teams. Cube Highways was formed by two leading global financial institutions, I Squared Capital and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). For more information, visit www.cubehighways.com

About I Squared Capital: I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, telecommunications and transport in the Americas, Europe, and select high growth economies. The Firm has offices in New York, Houston, London, New Delhi, Hong Kong and Singapore.

About IFC: IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. Working with more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, IFC uses its capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in the toughest areas of the world. In FY17, IFC delivered a record $19.3 billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to help end poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.


© Business Wire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:54p XERO : 1 What is 2018 looking like for your business?
04:54p FIRED UP : GE Successfully Tested Its First 3D-Printed Turboprop Engine
04:53p A2 MILK : Finalists for leader of year make competition red hot
04:53p Global Big Data Security Market - Expected to Reach $30.9 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets
04:51p Global Payout, Inc. CEO, James H., Reflects on the Highlights, and Achievements of 2017
04:50p OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo shares its vision to develop smart cities in Oman
04:50p FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
04:50p 61-Year Old Grandpa Joins Bellevue University Golf Team
04:50p Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market - Expected to Reach $42.6 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets
04:49p ALCOA : Blount County Citations for Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANGLO AMERICAN : FTSE lifted by commodities while takeover approach boosts IWG
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : Geely to Acquire Cevian Capital's Stake in Volvo AB
3DAIMLER : SUCCESSFUL YEAR FOR DAIMLER TRUCKS: unit sales in 2017 significantly higher than in previous year; e..
4CHIYODA CORP : CHIYODA : New Organization Structure effective from 1 April 2018
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea prosecutors seek 12 years jail for Samsung heir..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.