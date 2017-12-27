Cube Highways to Sell a Minority Stake to a Consortium of Japanese Investors

Cube Highways has signed definitive agreements for the sale of a
minority stake to Japan Highways International (JHI), a Japanese
consortium of infrastructure investors led by Mitsubishi Corporation.
JHI’s investment reaffirms Cube Highways’ position as a leading owner
and operator of highways in India and follows the recent announcement of
a minority stake sale to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority (ADIA).
Cube Highways is an independent, professionally-managed platform that
owns and operates more than 1,700 lane-kilometers of highways in India.
Formed by two leading global financial institutions, I Squared Capital
and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Cube Highways leverages
the extensive transportation experience of its executive and engineering
teams to manage a diverse portfolio of toll and annuity roads. Last week
the company announced agreements to acquire Salem Tollways and
Kumarapalyam Tollways, in the state of Tamil Nadu.
“With the entry of JHI, Cube Highways has expanded its set of leading
infrastructure investors from across the globe. Our new partners bring
world-class technical and engineering capabilities, as well as deep
global experience, to help further expand the platform. This new capital
also demonstrates investor confidence in the future of Cube Highways and
the growth potential of the highways sector in India,” said Gautam
Bhandari, Director of Cube Highways and Partner of I Squared Capital.
Hyun-Chan Cho, Regional Industry Head, Infrastructure & Natural
Resources, IFC, said, “We welcome JHI as our new partner in Cube
Highways. As one of the oldest and leading investors in the Indian
infrastructure space, IFC is very pleased to see other international
investors joining hands to support the growth of the highways sector.
High-quality transport and logistics infrastructure is key to sustaining
India’s growth and ensuring that economic opportunities are available to
communities across urban as well as rural India.”
About Cube Highways: Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte. Ltd.
(Cube Highways) is a Singapore-based company investing in road and
highway projects, along with other select infrastructure sectors in
India. Cube Highways is an independent, professionally-managed platform
that leverages the extensive transportation experience of its management
and execution teams. Cube Highways was formed by two leading global
financial institutions, I Squared Capital and the International Finance
Corporation (IFC). For more information, visit www.cubehighways.com
About I Squared Capital: I Squared Capital is an independent
global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities,
telecommunications and transport in the Americas, Europe, and select
high growth economies. The Firm has offices in New York, Houston,
London, New Delhi, Hong Kong and Singapore.
About IFC: IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is the largest
global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging
markets. Working with more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, IFC uses its
capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in
the toughest areas of the world. In FY17, IFC delivered a record $19.3
billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the
power of the private sector to help end poverty and boost shared
prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.
