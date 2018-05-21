Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cubic Telecom Enables the Most Connected Volkswagen Model – The new Volkswagen Touareg 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 06:02am CEST

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cubic Telecom, today announced that Volkswagen AG selected Cubic as the technology enabler on the all-new Volkswagen Touareg for its connected car experience. Touted as the most connected Volkswagen model ever, Cubic Telecom’s embedded technology manages data delivery throughout Europe to enable Car-Net® online services which are integrated with the Touareg’s new infotainment system “Innovision Cockpit”.

Services enabled via Cubic’s data platform include: navigation, mapping and map updates, route guidance, news, traffic info and weather, fuel and parking info, and other Volkswagen connectivity solutions such as WiFi hotspot and internet radio streaming. Touareg owners will have the ability to use high-speed data connectivity for their own devices including iPads and smartphones with access to competitive in-car bundled data plans and their preferred content.

“We have enjoyed a close working partnership with Volkswagen AG and we are delighted that they chose Cubic as the data delivery platform of the new Volkswagen Touareg,” said Cubic Telecom CEO Barry Napier. “We look forward to continued collaboration and expanding on the next generation Volkswagen models sold in countries around the world.”

Cubic Telecom’s software is preloaded at the manufacturing stage, which is necessary for a car to connect to any of its carrier partner’s secure high-speed LTE network once it has been delivered to the customer. Cubic Telecom works closely with Volkswagen to enable and improve key services and local content via split billing and location-based usage. Each day, Cubic-enabled cars are connecting in more than 35 countries across 40 tier-one mobile networks.

“We are pleased to partner with Cubic Telecom in jointly delivering the ultimate connected car experience to our Touareg customers,” said Alf Pollex, Manager – Connected Car within the technical development of Volkswagen AG. "Cubic Telecom has established a reputation as one of the true pioneers in software-enabled in-car data connectivity, and we know our customers will be delighted with the experience.”

About Cubic Telecom
Founded in 2009, Cubic Telecom has grown to become one of the leading technology enablers to automotive OEMs, M2M and mobile device companies, and pioneering IoT players across the globe. An expert in mobile connectivity management, Cubic Telecom’s proven software platform empowers its partners to deliver industry-defining new services in areas like content management, location-based services, subscription management, and entertainment. Based in Dublin, Ireland, Cubic Telecom is privately held with over €75 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others. For more information, visit http://www.cubictelecom.com.

Media Contacts:
Susan Donahue 
Skyya Communications
+1 646 454 9378
www.skyya.com                                                                                                   

Aoife O’Sullivan
Cubic Telecom
+353 87 328 8076
www.cubictelecom.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:05aSINGAPORE PRESS : SPH partners Parcel Santa to expand footprint in e-commerce end-mile delivery
PU
06:03aLEHTO OYJ : and Avara sign framework agreement formajor housing portfolio
AQ
06:02aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : finds new CEO after almost two-year search
RE
06:02aCubic Telecom Enables the Most Connected Volkswagen Model – The new Volkswagen Touareg 
GL
05:56aGODADDY INC. : Announces Proposed Sale of Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
PR
05:50aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING L : Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Singapore I...
PU
05:50aREALM RESOURCES : Supplementary Target's Statement
PU
05:42aSANTOS : Australia's Santos gets final sweetened $10.8 billion bid from Harbour Energy
RE
05:42aThailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
DJ
05:40aSUGAR TERMINALS : STL and QSL sign a three-year Storage & Handling Agreement – (21 May 2018)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DON'T NEGLECT TO PAY THE MIDDLEMAN: How Shell and Eni ended up on trial
2U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. Challenges New Morehouse Graduates To "Reverse Regression" In U.S. Civil, Huma..
3ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : rural health care providers 'in limbo' amid bud..
4EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY : EL PASO ELECTRIC : Win Neon Desert tickets during El Paso Times Facebook Live talk ..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Nemanja Matic calls for Manchester United to recruit more experien..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.