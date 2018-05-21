Cubic Telecom Enables the Most Connected Volkswagen Model – The new Volkswagen Touareg 

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cubic Telecom, today announced that Volkswagen AG selected Cubic as the technology enabler on the all-new Volkswagen Touareg for its connected car experience. Touted as the most connected Volkswagen model ever, Cubic Telecom’s embedded technology manages data delivery throughout Europe to enable Car-Net® online services which are integrated with the Touareg’s new infotainment system “Innovision Cockpit”.



Services enabled via Cubic’s data platform include: navigation, mapping and map updates, route guidance, news, traffic info and weather, fuel and parking info, and other Volkswagen connectivity solutions such as WiFi hotspot and internet radio streaming. Touareg owners will have the ability to use high-speed data connectivity for their own devices including iPads and smartphones with access to competitive in-car bundled data plans and their preferred content.

“We have enjoyed a close working partnership with Volkswagen AG and we are delighted that they chose Cubic as the data delivery platform of the new Volkswagen Touareg,” said Cubic Telecom CEO Barry Napier. “We look forward to continued collaboration and expanding on the next generation Volkswagen models sold in countries around the world.”

Cubic Telecom’s software is preloaded at the manufacturing stage, which is necessary for a car to connect to any of its carrier partner’s secure high-speed LTE network once it has been delivered to the customer. Cubic Telecom works closely with Volkswagen to enable and improve key services and local content via split billing and location-based usage. Each day, Cubic-enabled cars are connecting in more than 35 countries across 40 tier-one mobile networks.

“We are pleased to partner with Cubic Telecom in jointly delivering the ultimate connected car experience to our Touareg customers,” said Alf Pollex, Manager – Connected Car within the technical development of Volkswagen AG. "Cubic Telecom has established a reputation as one of the true pioneers in software-enabled in-car data connectivity, and we know our customers will be delighted with the experience.”

About Cubic Telecom

Founded in 2009, Cubic Telecom has grown to become one of the leading technology enablers to automotive OEMs, M2M and mobile device companies, and pioneering IoT players across the globe. An expert in mobile connectivity management, Cubic Telecom’s proven software platform empowers its partners to deliver industry-defining new services in areas like content management, location-based services, subscription management, and entertainment. Based in Dublin, Ireland, Cubic Telecom is privately held with over €75 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others. For more information, visit http://www.cubictelecom.com.

