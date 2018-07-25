Cupcake Vineyards : Celebrates Third Year as the Official Wine of Lollapalooza With Rosé, Ice Pops, New Cupcake Cans and More

A top Premium Wine Brand Invites Festival-Goers to Choose Joy at Chicago’s Four-Day Music Festival

Today, Cupcake Vineyards announced its return to Lollapalooza as the official wine of the 2018 music festival. This marks the third year Cupcake Vineyards has sponsored Lollapalooza, continuing its commitment to spreading joy everywhere the brand goes. Cupcake Vineyards will be located in the festival grounds within the Wine Lounge alongside a bright yellow Cupcake Vineyards Poptail Shop. Attendees will delight in festival-only favorites, including “poptails” that pair a glass of Cupcake Vineyards premium wine with a gourmet ice pop made from fresh fruit, and Frosé featuring the Cupcake Vineyards Rosé in a frozen slushy.

For the first time, festival attendees will also be able to enjoy Cupcake Vineyards’ new limited edition wine cans. The can format is easy to sip on the go from one festival stage to the next. The 375ml cans are available in California Rosé and New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, and boast the same award-winning wine that is available in bottles.

Along with all of the aforementioned libations from Cupcake Vineyards, festivalgoers can participate in a fun social game to win fabulous prizes on behalf of Cupcake Vineyards. Attendees are encouraged to share what gives them joy or grab a PopTake card for fun, playful suggestions to share via social media. Festival moments can also be captured at one of two photo locations at the Cupcake Vineyards Poptail Shop. The larger Wine Lounge will have lawn games and charging stations for mobile devices to continue the joyful festival celebrations.

Outside the Wine Lounge, Cupcake Vineyards wine will be available throughout the event grounds. A curated selection of Cupcake Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, Prosecco, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Rosé, will be available by the glass and the bottle, in addition to the aforementioned new Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé cans.

“At Lollapalooza, it’s about so much more than sharing wine. It’s about the experience and moments of joy we’ve created around the Cupcake Vineyards Poptail Shop,” said Sarah Qualters, Senior Brand Manager for Cupcake Vineyards. “Furthering the fun, for our third year as the official wine of Lollapalooza, we’re so excited to share a special taste of our new Cupcake Vineyards wine in cans. The portable design fits perfectly with the environment and allows people to take our same great wine anywhere they go throughout the festival.”

Fans at home can follow Cupcake’s #choosejoy conversations on social media via the hashtag and Cupcake Vineyards’ social channels at @CupcakeVineyards on Facebook and Instagram.

About Cupcake Vineyards

Launched in 2008, Cupcake Vineyards is America’s #2 Premium1 wine $8+ by volume, according to Nielsen. Cupcake’s winemaker Jessica Tomei and her team travel the world to ensure some of the most desirable grapes are being used in Cupcake wines, always seeing the glass as full of possibilities and striving to make wines worth celebrating. The portfolio now includes varietals from California’s Monterey County and Central Coast and other world-renowned wine-producing regions, including Mendoza, Argentina; Veneto and Asti, Italy; Limestone Coast, Australia; Pfalz, Germany; and Marlborough, New Zealand. For more information about Cupcake Vineyards, visit www.cupcakevineyards.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CupcakeVineyards.

1 Total US xAOC + Liq Plus + Conv • BA_NON ALCOHOLIC(C) : ALCOHOLIC • Period : Latest 52 Wks - W/E 5/20/17 • Product Share Basis : TOTAL WINE

