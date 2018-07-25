Cupcake Vineyards : Celebrates Third Year as the Official Wine of Lollapalooza With Rosé, Ice Pops, New Cupcake Cans and More

Today, Cupcake Vineyards announced its return to Lollapalooza as the
official wine of the 2018 music festival. This marks the third year
Cupcake Vineyards has sponsored Lollapalooza, continuing its commitment
to spreading joy everywhere the brand goes. Cupcake Vineyards will be
located in the festival grounds within the Wine Lounge alongside a
bright yellow Cupcake Vineyards Poptail Shop. Attendees will delight in
festival-only favorites, including “poptails” that pair a glass of
Cupcake Vineyards premium wine with a gourmet ice pop made from fresh
fruit, and Frosé featuring the Cupcake Vineyards Rosé in a frozen slushy.
For the first time, festival attendees will also be able to enjoy
Cupcake Vineyards’ new limited edition wine cans. The can format is easy
to sip on the go from one festival stage to the next. The 375ml cans are
available in California Rosé and New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, and boast
the same award-winning wine that is available in bottles.
Along with all of the aforementioned libations from Cupcake Vineyards,
festivalgoers can participate in a fun social game to win fabulous
prizes on behalf of Cupcake Vineyards. Attendees are encouraged to share
what gives them joy or grab a PopTake card for fun, playful suggestions
to share via social media. Festival moments can also be captured at one
of two photo locations at the Cupcake Vineyards Poptail Shop. The larger
Wine Lounge will have lawn games and charging stations for mobile
devices to continue the joyful festival celebrations.
Outside the Wine Lounge, Cupcake Vineyards wine will be available
throughout the event grounds. A curated selection of Cupcake Vineyards
Sauvignon Blanc, Prosecco, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Rosé, will be
available by the glass and the bottle, in addition to the aforementioned
new Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé cans.
“At Lollapalooza, it’s about so much more than sharing wine. It’s about
the experience and moments of joy we’ve created around the Cupcake
Vineyards Poptail Shop,” said Sarah Qualters, Senior Brand Manager for
Cupcake Vineyards. “Furthering the fun, for our third year as the
official wine of Lollapalooza, we’re so excited to share a special taste
of our new Cupcake Vineyards wine in cans. The portable design fits
perfectly with the environment and allows people to take our same great
wine anywhere they go throughout the festival.”
Fans at home can follow Cupcake’s #choosejoy
conversations on social media via the hashtag and Cupcake Vineyards’
social channels at @CupcakeVineyards
on Facebook and Instagram.
About Cupcake Vineyards
Launched in 2008, Cupcake Vineyards is America’s #2 Premium1
wine $8+ by volume, according to Nielsen. Cupcake’s winemaker Jessica
Tomei and her team travel the world to ensure some of the most desirable
grapes are being used in Cupcake wines, always seeing the glass as full
of possibilities and striving to make wines worth celebrating. The
portfolio now includes varietals from California’s Monterey County and
Central Coast and other world-renowned wine-producing regions, including
Mendoza, Argentina; Veneto and Asti, Italy; Limestone Coast, Australia;
Pfalz, Germany; and Marlborough, New Zealand. For more information about
Cupcake Vineyards, visit www.cupcakevineyards.com or on
Facebook at www.facebook.com/CupcakeVineyards.
