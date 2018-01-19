Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials-Global Trends and Analysis Review, H2 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 07:31pm CET

The "Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials-Global Trends and Analysis Review, H2 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lymphoma is a cancer type where uncontrollable growth of lymphocytes (WBCs) initiating from lymph glands or lymphatic tissue or other parts of the lymphatic system, including bone marrow, tonsils, testicles, spleen and lymph nodes.

This excess growth of lymphocytes often accumulates in lymph nodes. Though this accumulation can occur in any body part, commonly affected parts are armpits, neck and groin and rarely in lungs or bones.

The non- inheritable and non- contageous disease is one of the common types of cancer but can be treated with patients' life expectancy remaining quite large post- treatment.

Genomic alterations in lymphocytes cause damage to the lifecycle of these cells, boosting the cell division rate or affecting the death period. However, causes for such gene changes are yet to be determined.

Scope of the Report

  • Number of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma clinical trials across regions- Asia and Oceania, Europe, Middle East Africa and Americas
  • Trial information by Phase and Subjects recruited
  • Trial information by status, type, sponsor type
  • Drugs used for treatment of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma
  • Both observational and interventional trials analyzed
  • Success rates of trials are analyzed
  • Trends in enrollment over the past ten years identified
  • Leading sponsors of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma clinical trials worldwide are listed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/643fg4/cutaneous_tcell?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:47p 8990 : targets P2B in sales from Tisa 2
01:47p PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Oriental Peninsula expands core business
01:47p Chlorpromazine Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2017-2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
01:46p HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : K. Hovnanian® Homes Announces Model Grand Opening At The Landings at Martin's Run In Lorain
01:46p MICHELIN : Non-dilutive convertible bonds 2023 - Determination of the initial conversion price.
01:46p AQUA METALS INC : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 13, 2018
01:44p LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
01:44p BOOK OF THE YEAR RECOGNITION FOR AUTHOR GARY MOREAU : Understanding Business: The Logic Of Balance
01:44p Global Ambulance Services Strategic Business Report 2018 - Aging Population and their Susceptibility to Illnesses Driving The Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
01:44p SINNERSCHRADER : Domination and profit transfer agreement between sinnerschrader and accenture entered in commercial register / compensation offer begun
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : AMERICAN EXPRESS : Tax overhaul leads AmEx to first loss in 26 years, buyback suspe..
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Researchers from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Report Finding..
3HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION : Announcement of regulated in..
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM returns to growth after six years..
5ATLANTIA : Atlantia to Raise Bid For Abertis If Regulator Approves Rival Bid -Boersen Zeitung

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.