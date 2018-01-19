Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials-Global Trends and Analysis Review, H2 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials-Global Trends and Analysis Review, H2 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lymphoma is a cancer type where uncontrollable growth of lymphocytes (WBCs) initiating from lymph glands or lymphatic tissue or other parts of the lymphatic system, including bone marrow, tonsils, testicles, spleen and lymph nodes.

This excess growth of lymphocytes often accumulates in lymph nodes. Though this accumulation can occur in any body part, commonly affected parts are armpits, neck and groin and rarely in lungs or bones.

The non- inheritable and non- contageous disease is one of the common types of cancer but can be treated with patients' life expectancy remaining quite large post- treatment.

Genomic alterations in lymphocytes cause damage to the lifecycle of these cells, boosting the cell division rate or affecting the death period. However, causes for such gene changes are yet to be determined.

Scope of the Report

Number of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma clinical trials across regions- Asia and Oceania, Europe, Middle East Africa and Americas

Trial information by Phase and Subjects recruited

Trial information by status, type, sponsor type

Drugs used for treatment of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma

Both observational and interventional trials analyzed

Success rates of trials are analyzed

Trends in enrollment over the past ten years identified

Leading sponsors of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma clinical trials worldwide are listed



