Cybersecurity, AI And Blockchain To Take Center Stage At eMerge Americas 2018

03/14/2018 | 07:01pm CET

MIAMI, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, the premier technology event connecting Latin America, North America and Europe, today announced a number of sessions that will get at the heart of the hottest trends being discussed across industries: cybersecurity, AI and blockchain. Speakers include Andy Ellis, Chief Security Officer, Akamai; Sophia the Robot; César Cernuda, President, LatAm, Microsoft; Manny Medina, CEO, Cyxtera Technologies; and Jackie Hyland, Director, LatAm, Silicon Valley Bank.

Inspiration, Innovation, and a Nod to the Future Take Center Stage at eMERGE Americas 2016

"We have gathered some of the brightest minds in innovation to share how they are solving the world's most pressing business issues," said Xavier Gonzalez, CEO of eMerge Americas. "We are proud to connect startups, entrepreneurs, VCs, major businesses and government officials for an unparalleled opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with these visionary leaders and build powerful partnerships without borders."

CYBERSECURITY SESSIONS:

  • Redesigning Security
    Andy Ellis, Chief Security Officer, Akamai
    2:30 – 3:00 p.m. – Monday – eMerge Main Stage
  • Network Breaches
    John Ackerly, Co-Founder and CEO, Virtru
    Will Ackerly, Co-Founder and CEO, Virtru
    3:15 – 3:45 p.m. – Monday – eMerge Main Stage
  • Keynote: Digital Enterprise
    Manny Medina, CEO, Cyxtera Technologies
    4:50 – 5:30 p.m. – Monday – eMerge Main Stage

AI SESSIONS:

  • Keynote Fireside Chat: Artificial Intelligence: Unleashing New Opportunities Across Latin America
    César Cernuda, President, LatAm, Microsoft
    Emiliano Abramzon, CEO, Satellogic
    11:35 – 12:05 p.m. – Monday – eMerge Main Stage
  • Keynote: Sophia the Robot
    9:10 – 9:50 a.m. – Tuesday – eMerge Main Stage

BLOCKCHAIN SESSIONS:

  • Financial Inclusion: Unlocking Blockchain for the Underbanked
    Jackie Hyland, Director, LatAm, Silicon Valley Bank
    12:05 – 12:25 p.m. – Tuesday – eMerge Main Stage
  • Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Capital Raising Continues
    Emma Channing, CEO, Satis Group + Manny Medina, CEO, Cyxtera + Angela Dalton, Managing Director, TMT Sector Head, Guggenheim Partners (Moderator)
    2:30 – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday –  WIT Stage

MESSAGES FROM THE MINES: AN INTERACTIVE INSTALLATION
New this year, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with a unique art installation. Messages from the Mines excavates and analyzes messages left in the Bitcoin blockchain by miners, and in doing so helps to disambiguate some of the misunderstood aspects of this new technology. These messages, left inside the blocks of the blockchain, are a form of digital graffiti, unique—though overlooked—cultural artifacts forever embedded in one of the most contemporary digital technologies.

Registration for eMerge Americas 2018 is now open, visit emergeamericas.com to register. For the latest eMerge Americas news, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn (@eMergeAmericas) and Instagram (@emergeamericas).

About eMerge Americas
eMerge Americas serves as the preeminent innovative thought exchange transforming Miami into the technological hub of the Americas. By connecting global industry leaders and investors with America's top business executives, technology decisionmakers, and entrepreneurs, partnerships are forged that spur visionary innovation and technological advancements for the betterment of business and society. The eMerge Americas founding partners include: Medina Capital, A Rod Corporation, Greenberg Traurig, Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County, and the Miami Herald. For more information about eMerge Americas, please visit: emergeamericas.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersecurity-ai-and-blockchain-to-take-center-stage-at-emerge-americas-2018-300613835.html

SOURCE eMerge Americas


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
