Cyviz : Releases New Cyviz : Easy Platform Functionality for Wireless Connectivity and Visual Collaboration at Enterprise Connect 2018

Cyviz will demonstrate a new choice for wireless content sharing and
advanced integration with unified communication solutions including
Skype for Business, Cisco and Polycom video conferencing
Cyviz, a global technology provider of visual collaboration solutions
for the digital workplace, will be showcasing its newest releases of the
Cyviz Easy Platform and Cyviz Easy Connect at Enterprise Connect 2018.
In a wireless world with high expectations for speed and performance,
Cyviz is offering a new choice for connectivity and content sharing in
the meeting room with Cyviz Easy Connect. “Wireless content sharing has
never been easier or faster,” said Peter J. Stewart, President Cyviz
North America. “And finally, there is a relevant alternative to cables
and dongles. This addition to the Cyviz Easy Platform expands on the
integrations with Microsoft Skype for Business and Cisco/Polycom video
conferencing.”
Cyviz develops software for the enterprise as a part of turnkey
solutions for meeting rooms, multipurpose collaboration spaces and
operations centers. Cyviz Easy Connect is an addition to the Cyviz Easy
Platform that offers an IT-centric approach to control and management of
rooms. It is a web application based on standard browser technology,
allowing the user to display the content of their computer on a screen
or monitor, in the physical room or from a remote location. Easy Connect
is developed for enterprises, delivering a seamless experience for users
and upholding high security standards.
Cyviz Easy Connect in short:
-
is based on WebRTC industry standard, non-intrusive technology.
-
helps you find a room and effortlessly connect to a display and share
your content in an instance.
-
works with a simple Chrome browser plugin for Windows & Mac and
doesn’t require any custom application to be installed.
-
offers secure and permission-based access and disconnection for
employees and guests.
-
turns meeting rooms and display walls into corporate digital signage
communication channels.
Maximize asset utilization
The Cyviz Easy Platform allows the enterprise to maximize the ROI of
meeting room assets through remote diagnostics and support to optimize
uptime while delivering statistics of usage and satisfaction. Discrete
user alerts help the time-keeping of meetings and contribute to
productivity and efficient use of facilities. Cyviz Easy Connect brings
more functionality with the ability to automate the powering up of
displays and turning on the room’s lighting, assuring the room is ready
for use.
Multipurpose use of displays
Cyviz Easy Connect offers a new communication channel to the digital
enterprise through enabling displays for corporate message publishing.
Company news and updates can be shared when rooms are not in use, in
between meetings, or in case of an emergency. Alerts and warnings can be
distributed through the Cyviz Easy Platform and provide true
multipurpose use of video walls and displays in the enterprise.
Companies looking for a standardized and flexible approach for meeting
and collaboration solutions should visit Cyviz in Booth #1527 at
Enterprise Connect 2018. Cyviz will be demonstrating both the M
solution, designed for standard meeting rooms, and X solution for
larger, more sophisticated collaborative video walls, visualization
rooms, and operations centers.
About Cyviz
Cyviz is a global technology provider for visual collaboration, meeting
rooms, visualization, and operations centers. Since 1998, Cyviz has made
companies better by empowering employees to connect, visualize, and
collaborate on their critical data. Cyviz provides turnkey solutions
that are easy to deploy, easy to operate, and easy to support. Today,
Cyviz serves the Fortune 500, global enterprise and government customers
that demand seamless integration of leading-edge technologies that
engage people, encourage greater collaboration, and accelerate
decision-making.
Find out more at www.cyviz.com
or visit one of our Cyviz Experience Centers in Atlanta, Beijing, Dubai,
Jakarta, Houston, London, Oslo, Riyadh, Singapore, Stavanger, or
Washington DC.
