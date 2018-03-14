Cyviz : Releases New Cyviz : Easy Platform Functionality for Wireless Connectivity and Visual Collaboration at Enterprise Connect 2018

Cyviz will demonstrate a new choice for wireless content sharing and advanced integration with unified communication solutions including Skype for Business, Cisco and Polycom video conferencing

Cyviz, a global technology provider of visual collaboration solutions for the digital workplace, will be showcasing its newest releases of the Cyviz Easy Platform and Cyviz Easy Connect at Enterprise Connect 2018.

In a wireless world with high expectations for speed and performance, Cyviz is offering a new choice for connectivity and content sharing in the meeting room with Cyviz Easy Connect. “Wireless content sharing has never been easier or faster,” said Peter J. Stewart, President Cyviz North America. “And finally, there is a relevant alternative to cables and dongles. This addition to the Cyviz Easy Platform expands on the integrations with Microsoft Skype for Business and Cisco/Polycom video conferencing.”

Cyviz develops software for the enterprise as a part of turnkey solutions for meeting rooms, multipurpose collaboration spaces and operations centers. Cyviz Easy Connect is an addition to the Cyviz Easy Platform that offers an IT-centric approach to control and management of rooms. It is a web application based on standard browser technology, allowing the user to display the content of their computer on a screen or monitor, in the physical room or from a remote location. Easy Connect is developed for enterprises, delivering a seamless experience for users and upholding high security standards.

Cyviz Easy Connect in short:

is based on WebRTC industry standard, non-intrusive technology.

helps you find a room and effortlessly connect to a display and share your content in an instance.

works with a simple Chrome browser plugin for Windows & Mac and doesn’t require any custom application to be installed.

offers secure and permission-based access and disconnection for employees and guests.

turns meeting rooms and display walls into corporate digital signage communication channels.

Maximize asset utilization

The Cyviz Easy Platform allows the enterprise to maximize the ROI of meeting room assets through remote diagnostics and support to optimize uptime while delivering statistics of usage and satisfaction. Discrete user alerts help the time-keeping of meetings and contribute to productivity and efficient use of facilities. Cyviz Easy Connect brings more functionality with the ability to automate the powering up of displays and turning on the room’s lighting, assuring the room is ready for use.

Multipurpose use of displays

Cyviz Easy Connect offers a new communication channel to the digital enterprise through enabling displays for corporate message publishing. Company news and updates can be shared when rooms are not in use, in between meetings, or in case of an emergency. Alerts and warnings can be distributed through the Cyviz Easy Platform and provide true multipurpose use of video walls and displays in the enterprise.

Companies looking for a standardized and flexible approach for meeting and collaboration solutions should visit Cyviz in Booth #1527 at Enterprise Connect 2018. Cyviz will be demonstrating both the M solution, designed for standard meeting rooms, and X solution for larger, more sophisticated collaborative video walls, visualization rooms, and operations centers.

About Cyviz

Cyviz is a global technology provider for visual collaboration, meeting rooms, visualization, and operations centers. Since 1998, Cyviz has made companies better by empowering employees to connect, visualize, and collaborate on their critical data. Cyviz provides turnkey solutions that are easy to deploy, easy to operate, and easy to support. Today, Cyviz serves the Fortune 500, global enterprise and government customers that demand seamless integration of leading-edge technologies that engage people, encourage greater collaboration, and accelerate decision-making.

Find out more at www.cyviz.com or visit one of our Cyviz Experience Centers in Atlanta, Beijing, Dubai, Jakarta, Houston, London, Oslo, Riyadh, Singapore, Stavanger, or Washington DC.

