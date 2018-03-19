DAE Delivers First of Three New A320s to Spring Airlines

Dubai
Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. has announced that its leasing
division, DAE Capital has delivered a new Airbus A320-200 aircraft to
existing customer, Spring Airlines. The delivery took place at the
Airbus delivery centre in Hamburg, Germany.
This delivery is the first of three new A320-200 aircraft that DAE has
agreed to lease to the Chinese low-cost airline. All aircraft will come
equipped with CFM 56-5B4/3 PIP engines. These modern, fuel-efficient
planes will be delivered in 2018 and are part of a direct order DAE has
with Airbus.
DAE has a long standing relationship with Spring Airlines, and has to
date leased nine Airbus A320 family aircraft into one of China’s most
successful carriers. With the delivery of this new A320-200 aircraft,
Spring Airlines has five planes on lease from DAE, rising to seven with
the delivery of two more A320s this year.
Commenting on the deal, DAE Chief Executive Officer, Firoz Tarapore
said: “We are pleased to place three of our Airbus A320 forward order
with China’s first and North Asia’s largest low fare airline. DAE has
been working with Spring Airlines for over a decade now and we are
excited to play a role in their continued success. This transaction
demonstrates DAE’s capital strength and our ability to provide
comprehensive solutions to airline clients over a significant period of
time.”
Mr. Wang Yu, Spring Airlines Chairman, said: “This delivery helps us
continue to develop our fleet strategy requirements beyond 2018. This
latest addition to the Spring Airlines A320 family fleet will assist us
as we look to capitalize on China’s increasing domestic and regional
demand for leisure and business air travel. We look forward to growing
the relationship with DAE, as they have demonstrated over the years an
ability to provide flexible solutions for Spring Airlines.”
