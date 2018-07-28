Log in
DANSKE BANK INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Danske Bank A/S for Possible Securities Fraud - DNKEY

07/28/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Danske Bank A/S (OTC: DNKEY).

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

On July 18, 2018, the Company revealed that it would waive income relating to "suspicious transactions" at its Estonia branch, presently the subject of a money laundering investigation, noting that the amount was not yet determinable but that gross income related to the branch was estimated to be around $230M.  Further, the Company expected net profit for 2018 "to be at the lower end of the [target] range." 

On this news, the price of Danske's shares plummeted $1.43, or over 9.4% on July 18, 2018. 

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Danske and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws. 

If you are a Danske shareholder and have suffered losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-dnkey/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danske-bank-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-danske-bank-as-for-possible-securities-fraud---dnkey-300687990.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
