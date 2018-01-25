Log in
DATA DEPOSIT BOX releases a global first, patented, remote device management, without the use of a VPN, software solution - LiveLink Web

01/25/2018 | 08:16pm CET

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Deposit Box Inc. (“Data Deposit Box”) (CSE:DDB) (OTCQB:DDBXF) (Frankfurt:2DD), is pleased to announce LiveLink Web – a patented,  web based remote device management software that does not require a Virtual Private Network (VPN). The applications for this product cross many OEM markets such as Network Attached Storage (NAS), printers, routers, firewalls, etc.  Applications also exist for the Internet of Things (IOT) market which involves products for the Consumer, Business and Public markets. Data Deposit Box is entering a proof of concept with a major international OEM to implement the software in its hardware solution offered to its business clients globally.

Said Tim Jewell, CEO of Data Deposit Box: “We are very excited about this patented technology that has been developed over the past number of years. Managed Service Providers and OEMs alike will benefit from having consolidated monitoring capabilities for their clients and single click remote administration for any device that offers a HTTP management interface. Also, the market for IOT devices is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years and we want to be an integral part of it.”

ABOUT DATA DEPOSIT BOX:

Providing advanced, cloud-based data back-up since 2002, Data Deposit Box is one of the world's first and foremost data backup, protection and recovery providers for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), as well as Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). Data Deposit Box offers full white labeling for larger MSPs. Based in Toronto, Canada, Data Deposit Box is trusted by over 5,000 MSPs, SMBs and personal end-users world-wide to make data back up as simple and smart as possible. Our recently introduced Secure Email Archiving has great potential in the larger Enterprise market as well as in our existing market. Data Deposit Box has refactored components of its existing cloud platform to develop products for the Blockchain industry.

LiveLink Web, patented web based remote device management software that does not require a Virtual Private Network (VPN), is being released in Q1 of 2018. The applications for this product cross many OEM markets such as Network Attached Storage (NAS), printers, routers, firewalls, etc.  Applications also exist for the Internet of Things (IOT) which involves products for the Consumer, Business and Public markets.

For more information, please contact:
Tim Jewell
[email protected]
(416) 238-7596

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
