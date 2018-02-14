DEV/CON DETECT Poised for Explosive Growth in Online Ad Fraud Protection in 2018; Offers Innovative Stock Option Program for Employee Spouses

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity company DEV/CON DETECT is poised to capture a significant share of the growing advertising technology fraud/security market through patent-pending technology after receiving new funding last year. But the company is also disrupting traditional technology start up compensation models by making stock option grants available to spouses of traditional and same sex marriages in addition to new management hires and staff employees.



These are direct stock option packages for spouses as part of the total employee compensation package, earned over vesting during the time of the spouse’s employment package with DEV/CON DETECT. The options are assigned directly to the spouse. This program is believed to be the first of its kind in the nation for any company.

“Stock options have always been a powerful incentive to hiring great technical talent to start ups,” said Maggie Louie, CEO, DEV/CON DETECT. “People put in long hours to help a company grow. We recognize the support network a spouse provides our employees deserves our gratitude as they are often as important to the success of the company as their wife or husband.

“We wanted to do something different in the form of compensation that encourages great talent to come and work for us,” Louie added. “Spousal stock options are something new and different.”

In addition, the company is recognizing International Women’s Day – March 8 – as a company paid holiday.

DEV/CON DETECT launched last year to solve what is an $8 billion annual problem in the digital advertising industry – ad fraud. The company’s innovative and subscription-based technology detects, repairs, and monitors technical and organizational vulnerabilities to protect and recover revenue for all ad-supported digital media entities. Losses from this type of fraud were estimated at 10 percent of the $80 billion-plus digital advertising expenditures in 2017.

Last year, the company formally launched with paying customers, rapid hiring and significant funding. Headcount doubled in the last quarter of 2017 with new hiring anticipated for this year. The company is continuing to expand its business via new customers and new spending from existing customers. Louie’s goals for the company are to lead in bringing transparency and accountability to the AdTech industry, to play a pivotal role in helping publishers and advertisers recover lost earnings due to fraud, and help publishers optimize online revenue.

Last year, DEV/CON DETECT received $1.29 million in seed round funding capital raised by Louie and led by Paris and San Francisco-based Newfund’s investment. Additional investors include Golden Seeds, Innova Memphis, Off The Grid Ventures, The JumpFund, GAN Ventures, Las Olas Venture Capital, Start Co., Hampus Jakobsson and Chad and Kelly Fowler. Funds will power a strong pipeline and extend market growth with a focus on advancing the existing DEV/CON platform and expanding sales teams. Innova Memphis partner Jan Bouten joined the DEV/CON board effective December 1, 2017. Further investor information and quotes can be found at https://www.devcondetect.com/about/.

About DEV/CON DETECT

Based in Memphis, privately-held DEV/CON DETECT is one of the first companies created to help media organizations detect and protect against internal and external security threats to advertising revenue streams. Founders Maggie Louie and Josh Summitt have established track records as successful leaders in the digital publishing and media industries, including IT, cybersecurity, mobile application development, mobile revenue security and development, e-commerce infrastructure, ad tech and product engagement for companies such as the E.W.Scripps Company, the Los Angeles Times, Morris Communications and Bank of America to name a few.

DEV/CON DETECT is one of the primary innovators addressing the growing need for ad tech security and revenue protection. The DEV/CON DETECT team of digital advertising professionals, white-hat hackers, and data scientists leverage patent-protected technology to detect, fix, and monitor both technical and organizational vulnerabilities to protect and increase agency and publisher revenue. DEV/CON DETECT’s ad tech security platform has a provisional patent acquired June 2017, full international utility patent pending. Registered Trademark - Ad Tech Security®

