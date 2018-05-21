DHL : Partners with Million Trees Miami to Help Reach 1 Million Tree Planting Goal

South Florida-based employees of DHL, the world´s leading logistics provider, and their families planted 40 trees at the Norman and Jean Reach Park in the City of Hialeah in Miami-Dade County as part of the company’s mandate to plant 1 million trees annually around the world and to achieve net zero transport-related emissions by 2050.

About 80 employees from DHL Global Forwarding, DHL Express and DHL eCommerce, divisions of Deutsche Post DHL Group, participated to make their own contribution to improve the environment. Three types of native trees to South Florida were planted: Gumbo Limbo, Paradise and Lysiloma.

“In 2008, we became the first global player in the logistics industry to establish a climate protection target,” said David Goldberg, CEO for DHL Global Forwarding, U.S. “By planting trees in the communities in which we work, we contribute not only to our global goal but also make an impact by providing cleaner air and a beautiful environment for our people.”

DHL partnered with Million Trees Miami, a campaign developed by the Miami-Dade Community Image Advisory Board. Their goal is to plant 1 million trees by 2020 to achieve a 30 percent tree canopy cover for the county. DHL and Million Trees Miami also worked together to plant 100 trees last December.

“DHL has made a long-term commitment to protect the globe,” said Greg Hewitt, CEO for DHL Express, U.S. “Planting trees in an environmentally responsible way helps the communities we serve around the world, including those in South Florida.”

The initiative is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s environmental protection program GoGreen, which includes sustainable solutions such as climate neutral products and green optimization to reduce emissions and waste. The previous climate target – to improve carbon efficiency by 30 percent over a 2007 baseline – was achieved in 2016, four years ahead of schedule. The new target – net zero transport-related emissions by the year 2050 - applies to the company’s own activities and to those of its transport subcontractors. In 2018, Deutsche Post DHL Group celebrates the GoGreen program’s 10-year anniversary.

“These company-wide initiatives encourage employee volunteerism and collaboration, which contribute to our effort of greater sustainability around the world and a more sustainable future,” said Lee Spratt, CEO, DHL eCommerce, Americas.

