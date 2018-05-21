Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DHL : Partners with Million Trees Miami to Help Reach 1 Million Tree Planting Goal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 08:12pm CEST

South Florida-based employees of DHL, the world´s leading logistics provider, and their families planted 40 trees at the Norman and Jean Reach Park in the City of Hialeah in Miami-Dade County as part of the company’s mandate to plant 1 million trees annually around the world and to achieve net zero transport-related emissions by 2050.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005924/en/

South Florida-based DHL employees and their families planted 40 trees at the Norman and Jean Reach P ...

South Florida-based DHL employees and their families planted 40 trees at the Norman and Jean Reach Park in the City of Hialeah in Miami-Dade County on May 19, as part of the company’s mandate to plant 1 million trees annually around the world, part of the company’s ambitious goal to achieve net zero transport-related emissions by the year 2050. (Photo: Business Wire)

About 80 employees from DHL Global Forwarding, DHL Express and DHL eCommerce, divisions of Deutsche Post DHL Group, participated to make their own contribution to improve the environment. Three types of native trees to South Florida were planted: Gumbo Limbo, Paradise and Lysiloma.

“In 2008, we became the first global player in the logistics industry to establish a climate protection target,” said David Goldberg, CEO for DHL Global Forwarding, U.S. “By planting trees in the communities in which we work, we contribute not only to our global goal but also make an impact by providing cleaner air and a beautiful environment for our people.”

DHL partnered with Million Trees Miami, a campaign developed by the Miami-Dade Community Image Advisory Board. Their goal is to plant 1 million trees by 2020 to achieve a 30 percent tree canopy cover for the county. DHL and Million Trees Miami also worked together to plant 100 trees last December.

“DHL has made a long-term commitment to protect the globe,” said Greg Hewitt, CEO for DHL Express, U.S. “Planting trees in an environmentally responsible way helps the communities we serve around the world, including those in South Florida.”

The initiative is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s environmental protection program GoGreen, which includes sustainable solutions such as climate neutral products and green optimization to reduce emissions and waste. The previous climate target – to improve carbon efficiency by 30 percent over a 2007 baseline – was achieved in 2016, four years ahead of schedule. The new target – net zero transport-related emissions by the year 2050 - applies to the company’s own activities and to those of its transport subcontractors. In 2018, Deutsche Post DHL Group celebrates the GoGreen program’s 10-year anniversary.

“These company-wide initiatives encourage employee volunteerism and collaboration, which contribute to our effort of greater sustainability around the world and a more sustainable future,” said Lee Spratt, CEO, DHL eCommerce, Americas.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:30pINCEPTION MINING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:29pFIRST ABU DHABI BANK : DAE signs unsecured revolving credit facility of US$480 mn expandable to US$800 mn
AQ
08:29pEMIRATES NBD BANK : supports Al Ihsan Charity Association's Eid Clothing project
AQ
08:28pAmbitious bids were sought for failed British rail line, MPs told
RE
08:28pHASBRO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08:26pENERGEN : Corvex, Icahn to mull bid for oil and gas producer Energen
RE
08:26pHYUNDAI HCN : SA's perked-up i20 range - specs and prices
AQ
08:26pYAMAHA CORPORATION : of America Promotes Madsen and Harrison
AQ
08:25pBHUSHAN STEEL : Tata Steel sees opportunities for synergy with Bhushan Steel
AQ
08:25pTOKAI : Court delays onset of pining for Cape shade
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
2HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only
4PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Opioid makers, called ‘drug dealers,’ gave  $1 milli..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.