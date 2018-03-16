Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DHgate : Announces Upgrades at 2018 APEC SME Summit Under the Theme of Digital Trade Ecosystem

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 01:33pm CET

Friday, March 16th in Shenzhen, China, the 2018 APEC SME Summit was held to address international traders as the industry transitions into digital trade. The summit was attended by DHgate, Google, Accenture, local government representatives, industry experts, and nearly 2000 Chinese SME exporters. During the summit, DHgate announced platform upgrades for the new era.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005332/en/

Diane Wang, Founder and CEO of DHgate.com delivers keynote speech at 2018 APEC SME Summit

Diane Wang, Founder and CEO of DHgate.com delivers keynote speech at 2018 APEC SME Summit

DIGITAL INDUSTRY UPGRADE

Founder and CEO of DHgate Diane Wang addresses the upgrade in a keynote speech, “The global trade environment is undergoing tremendous changes due to deep integration of technology and industry, a new trade era is coming where goods and services will be made visible, audible, touchable, sensible, and usable and foreign trade can be as efficient as domestic commerce.”

These changes greatly effect B2B marketplaces like DHgate, primary supply channels for retailers and wholesalers worldwide.

According to Frost and Sullivan:

  • The global B2B e-commerce market will generate revenues of 6.7 trillion USD by 2020;
  • B2B e-commerce turnover will account for nearly 27 percent of overall trade turnover;

Chen Hongyi, from Accenture delivered a keynote speech, explaining future business trends in the new global environment. As Internet and digitalization becoming main driving forces, new business models are incubated such as platform based international trading, through which even small businesses can buy globally and sell globally.

DHGATE TRADE UPGRADES

DHgate announced major upgrades to their platform:

Upgrade #1: DHgate will release an AI search function called ”smart match,” that will allow importers to search by uploaded images. The system identifies the product in the image and provides recommendations.

Upgrade #2: DHgate will upgrade their logistics system. Through the launch of overseas warehouses, logistics costs will be reduced by over 45%.

Upgrade #3: DHgate will expand their chain of localized wholesale storefronts called Digital Trade Centers (DTC), that were established in 7 countries in 2017. New DTCs will open in 2018 on 5 continents.

About DHgate

DHgate.com is the first to market and the biggest B2B cross border e-commerce marketplace in China, providing global importers with quality products at competitive prices. Founded in 2004, DHgate.com has approximately 14 million global buyers from 222 countries and regions, with 1.7 million global sellers offering 7.7 million products in 8 languages.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aGUARANTY TRUST BANK : GTBank declares N200.2bn profit in 2017
AQ
09:16aSTANBIC IBTC BANK : posted N61bn profit in 2017
AQ
09:16aHYDROPOTHECARY : partners with Segra to scale-up production in preparation for cannabis legalization
AQ
09:16aGLASTON OYJ : Annual Review 2017 published
AQ
09:16aCORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : Announces $25 Million Private Placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Shares and Warrants
BU
09:16aAllergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive.
GL
09:15aDIXONS CARPHONE : Sony Xperia XZ2 pre-orders come with a free PS4 or PlayStation VR
AQ
09:15aNORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S : Company Announcement 1/2018
AQ
09:15aNigeria Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Market Report 2013- 2018 Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:15aK12 : Beijing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
2AT&T : AT&T : DOJ v. AT&T Looms Over U.S. Business -- WSJ -2-
3CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD : CK HUTCHISON : Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Empi..
4EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : +70% CAGR TO BE ACHIEVED BY IOT DATA ANALYTICS MARKET BASED ON MARKET R..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.