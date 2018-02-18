Log in
DIAB International : to show products and innovations at JEC World 2018

02/18/2018 | 11:06pm CET
18 February, 2018

As the world's frontrunner in sandwich composite technology and with more than 60 years' experience, Diab is taking part in JEC World 2018 in Paris, France, from March 6 to 8, the largest international gathering of composites professionals.

Diab is proud to announce its contribution to two projects that have been nominated for this year's prestigious JEC Innovation Award. Uljanik JSC's SIEM Cicero is a 7000-car car carrier vessel that features GRP composite structures for three of its cargo decks. The key benefits include reduced fuel consumption, increased payload and reduced production lead time. The second nomination, LOOP 650, is a sustainable cradle-to-cradle composite sailing boat that demonstrates industrial composite manufacturing technology. It is industrial ready, has cradle-to-cradle recycling and zero-landfill manufacturing, as well as low embodied energy. Diab congratulates both customers on the nomination and wishes them best of luck in the final outcome.

'We are always looking into ways to improve our products and services and value the input from our customers, and I think that our recent awards show that we are on the right track,' says Roger Jansson, Group Product & Marketing Manager.

Diab will be showcasing the company's latest product innovations and engineering services for a number of applications, including Marine, Aerospace, Transport and Wind Energy. At Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, Pavilion 5A, Stand N39, visitors will be able to discover how Diab's high-performance core materials and sandwich composite solutions can make their products stronger, lighter and smarter.

For more information visit jeccomposites.com or contact:
Roger Jansson, Group Product & Marketing Manager
[email protected]

DIAB International AB published this content on 18 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 22:05:05 UTC.

