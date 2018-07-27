DJO Global Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter 2018 Results

DJO Global, Inc., a leading global provider of medical technologies designed to get and keep people moving, today announced the following information for the release of its second quarter 2018 financial results and a conference call to discuss those results.

Date: Monday, August 6, 2018

Time: Financial Results: 4:05 PM Eastern Time | Conference Call: 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Dial In: (866) 394-8509 (International callers please use (346) 265-0698) and use reservation code: 22322226. Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Replay: (855) 859-2056 for all callers. Enter reservation code: 22322226. Replay ends 30 days after call.

Live Internet: www.DJOglobal.com, accessed through the Investor Relations page of the Company's website. The webcast will be archived after the completion of the call.

