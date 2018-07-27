Log in
DJO Global Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter 2018 Results

07/27/2018 | 06:34pm CEST

DJO Global, Inc., a leading global provider of medical technologies designed to get and keep people moving, today announced the following information for the release of its second quarter 2018 financial results and a conference call to discuss those results.

Date: Monday, August 6, 2018

Time: Financial Results: 4:05 PM Eastern Time | Conference Call: 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Dial In: (866) 394-8509 (International callers please use (346) 265-0698) and use reservation code: 22322226. Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Replay: (855) 859-2056 for all callers. Enter reservation code: 22322226. Replay ends 30 days after call.

Live Internet: www.DJOglobal.com, accessed through the Investor Relations page of the Company's website. The webcast will be archived after the completion of the call.

About DJO Global

DJO Global is a leading global provider of medical technologies designed to get and keep people moving. The Company’s products address the continuum of patient care from injury prevention to rehabilitation, enabling people to regain or maintain their natural motion. Its products are used by orthopaedic surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers and other healthcare professionals. In addition, many of the Company’s medical devices and related accessories are used by athletes and patients for injury prevention and at-home physical therapy treatment. The Company’s product lines include rigid and soft orthopaedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management and physical therapy products. The Company’s surgical division offers a comprehensive suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee and shoulder. DJO Global’s products are marketed under a portfolio of brands including Aircast®, Chattanooga, CMF™, Compex®, DonJoy®, ProCare®, DJO® Surgical, Dr. Comfort® and Exos™.

For additional information on the Company, please visit www.DJOglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2018
