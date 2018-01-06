DJO Notifies Individuals of Potential Breach of Personal Information

DJO Global, Inc., a global provider of medical device solutions for musculoskeletal health, vascular health and pain management, announced today that on September 25, 2017 DJO discovered an incident involving the potential disclosure of certain personal information of individuals who received a DJO Global product from the Siena, San Martin or De Lima campuses of St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada between July 17, 2017 and October 16, 2017.

Individuals who received a DJO Global product while being treated in the emergency room, Same Day Surgery Center or Urgent Care site at the Siena, San Martin or De Lima campuses of St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada between July 17, 2017 and October 16, 2017 may have filled out and signed a DJO Global Patient Product Agreement (“PPA”) form acknowledging their receipt of the product. Shortly after that, the form was picked up by an employee of DJO’s vendor so that it could be mailed to DJO. The PPA form may have been lost in transit. To the best of DJO’s knowledge, the forms were likely lost in transit between the time (1) DJO’s vendor picked up the form from St. Rose Dominican Hospital, and (2) dropped the forms off at FedEx.

Notification to impacted individuals has been made on DJO’s website in accordance with HIPAA. Individuals should have received a copy of the PPA form from their doctor. The form may have contained individual name, address, phone number, date of birth, physician name, physician location, product information, product order date, date of injury, diagnosis code(s), health plan information, and health plan identification number (which may incorporate social security number).

There is no evidence to date that any personal information of any of the affected individuals has been misused in any way. Nonetheless, DJO has presented affected individuals with the following steps they can take as precautionary measures.

DJO has advised potentially impacted individuals to: (1) place a 90 day fraud alert on their credit file, (2) review a free copy of their credit report, (3) use tools from credit providers, and (4) review their explanation of benefits statements. Out of an abundance of caution, DJO is also offering potentially affected individuals with complimentary credit monitoring services.

DJO is taking this matter very seriously and has conducted a thorough investigation to mitigate the circumstances resulting from this incident. To ensure an incident like this does not happen again, DJO has implemented new quality controls in its mailing processes and retrained its vendor on the safeguarding of paper records containing protected health information.

Any affected individuals may call 877-214-6674 for additional information, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST).

About DJO Global

DJO Global is a leading global provider of medical technologies designed to get and keep people moving. The Company’s products address the continuum of individual care from injury prevention to rehabilitation, enabling people to regain or maintain their natural motion. Its products are used by orthopaedic surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers and other healthcare professionals. In addition, many of the Company’s medical devices and related accessories are used by athletes and individuals for injury prevention and at-home physical therapy treatment. The Company’s product lines include rigid and soft orthopaedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management and physical therapy products. The Company’s surgical division offers a comprehensive suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee and shoulder. DJO Global’s products are marketed under a portfolio of brands including Aircast®, Chattanooga, CMF™, Compex®, DonJoy®, ProCare®, DJO® Surgical, Dr. Comfort® and ExosTM. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.DJOglobal.com.

