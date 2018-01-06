DJO Notifies Individuals of Potential Breach of Personal Information

DJO Global, Inc., a global provider of medical device solutions for
musculoskeletal health, vascular health and pain management, announced
today that on September 25, 2017 DJO discovered an incident involving
the potential disclosure of certain personal information of individuals
who received a DJO Global product from the Siena, San Martin or De Lima
campuses of St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada between July
17, 2017 and October 16, 2017.
Individuals who received a DJO Global product while being treated in the
emergency room, Same Day Surgery Center or Urgent Care site at the
Siena, San Martin or De Lima campuses of St. Rose Dominican Hospital,
Las Vegas, Nevada between July 17, 2017 and October 16, 2017 may have
filled out and signed a DJO Global Patient Product Agreement (“PPA”)
form acknowledging their receipt of the product. Shortly after that, the
form was picked up by an employee of DJO’s vendor so that it could be
mailed to DJO. The PPA form may have been lost in transit. To the best
of DJO’s knowledge, the forms were likely lost in transit between the
time (1) DJO’s vendor picked up the form from St. Rose Dominican
Hospital, and (2) dropped the forms off at FedEx.
Notification to impacted individuals has been made on DJO’s website in
accordance with HIPAA. Individuals should have received a copy of the
PPA form from their doctor. The form may have contained individual name,
address, phone number, date of birth, physician name, physician
location, product information, product order date, date of injury,
diagnosis code(s), health plan information, and health plan
identification number (which may incorporate social security number).
There is no evidence to date that any personal information of any of the
affected individuals has been misused in any way. Nonetheless, DJO has
presented affected individuals with the following steps they can take as
precautionary measures.
DJO has advised potentially impacted individuals to: (1) place a 90 day
fraud alert on their credit file, (2) review a free copy of their credit
report, (3) use tools from credit providers, and (4) review their
explanation of benefits statements. Out of an abundance of caution, DJO
is also offering potentially affected individuals with complimentary
credit monitoring services.
DJO is taking this matter very seriously and has conducted a thorough
investigation to mitigate the circumstances resulting from this
incident. To ensure an incident like this does not happen again, DJO has
implemented new quality controls in its mailing processes and retrained
its vendor on the safeguarding of paper records containing protected
health information.
Any affected individuals may call 877-214-6674 for additional
information, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific
Standard Time (PST).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005873/en/