DLH Holdings Corp. : Announces Availability of Supplemental Proxy Information

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) ("DLH" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced the availability of supplemental information related to its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders, scheduled for February 8, 2018.

On February 1, 2018, the Company filed supplemental proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the impact of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on the Company's proposal to amend its 2016 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, as set forth in Proposal 3 of the Company's definitive proxy statement dated December 29, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Among other things, The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act amended the Internal Revenue Code to provide that compensation payable to covered employees in excess of $1 million is no longer deductible. The supplemental proxy information amends Proposal 3 of the Company's proxy statement to provide that the Company would not be able take such deductions for performance-based compensation under the new tax law and to clarify that due to the change in tax law, Proposal 3 only seeks shareholder approval to increase the number of shares reserved under the 2016 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

The Company urges its shareholders to read the supplement carefully and in its entirety together with the Proxy Statement. The supplement and the Proxy Statement may be viewed for no charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies are also available at no charge on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.dlhcorp.investorroom.com and at: www.cstproxy.com/dlhcorp/2018/proxysupplement.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) serves federal government clients throughout the United States and abroad delivering technology enabled solutions in key health and human services programs. The Company's core competencies and consulting services include assessment and compliance monitoring, program management, health IT systems integration, data analytics and medical logistics, and pharmacy solutions. DLH has over 1,400 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH`s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This material may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in connection with the Annual Meeting. On December 29, 2017, the Company filed the Proxy Statement and definitive form of proxy card with the SEC in connection with its solicitation of proxies from the Company's shareholders relating to the Annual Meeting. SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT, THE PROXY CARD AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE SUPPLEMENT, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders can obtain copies of the Proxy Statement, the Supplement, any other amendments or supplements to the Proxy Statement and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC for no charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies are also available at no charge on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.dlhcorp.investorroom.com or by writing to the Company's Chief Financial Officer at DLH Holdings Corp., 3565 Piedmont Road, NE, Bldg. 3-700, Atlanta, Georgia 30305. The supplement and the Proxy Statement are also available without charge at: www.cstproxy.com/dlhcorp/2018/proxysupplement.

CONTACTS:





COMMUNICATIONS

INVESTOR RELATIONS Contact: Tiffany McCall

Contact: Chris Witty Phone: 404-334-6000

Phone: 646-438-9385 Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dlh-holdings-corp-announces-availability-of-supplemental-proxy-information-300592307.html

SOURCE DLH Holdings Corp.