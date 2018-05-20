DMR Maine Department of Marine Resources : Elver Landings Reported as of 6 p.m. May 19, 2018

Log in
Elver Landings Reported as of 6 p.m. May 19, 2018

05/20/2018 | 02:55pm CEST

DMR

Pound Reported - 6697.628

Overall Quota - 7,566.3

Remaining Quota - 868.67

Maliseet

Pounds Reported - 77.826

Overall Quota - 106.6

Remaining Quota - 28.77

Micmac

Pounds Reported - 37.865

Overall Quota - 38.8

Remaining Quota - 0.93

Passamaquoddy

Pounds Reported - 1,407.96

Overall Quota - 1,356.3

Remaining Quota - (-51.66)

Per statute, the overage of 51.66 lbs by the Passamaquoddy Tribe will be deducted from the Tribe's 2019 quota allocation.

Penobscot

Pounds Reported - 573.123

Overall Quota - 620

Remaining Quota - 46.88

QUOTA TOTAL* - 8794.402

Overall Quota - 9,688

Remaining - 893.6

*All 2018 data are extremely preliminary and subject to change without notice.

Dealers reported buying a total of 8794.402 pounds with a reported value of $21,157,599 for average price per pound of $2,406.

Disclaimer

DMR - Maine Department of Marine Resources published this content on 20 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 12:54:02 UTC
