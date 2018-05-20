DMR Maine Department of Marine Resources : Elver Landings Reported as of 6 p.m. May 19, 2018

DMR
Pound Reported - 6697.628
Overall Quota - 7,566.3
Remaining Quota - 868.67
Maliseet
Pounds Reported - 77.826
Overall Quota - 106.6
Remaining Quota - 28.77
Micmac
Pounds Reported - 37.865
Overall Quota - 38.8
Remaining Quota - 0.93
Passamaquoddy
Pounds Reported - 1,407.96
Overall Quota - 1,356.3
Remaining Quota - (-51.66)
Per statute, the overage of 51.66 lbs by the Passamaquoddy Tribe will be deducted from the Tribe's 2019 quota allocation.
Penobscot
Pounds Reported - 573.123
Overall Quota - 620
Remaining Quota - 46.88
QUOTA TOTAL* - 8794.402
Overall Quota - 9,688
Remaining - 893.6
*All 2018 data are extremely preliminary and subject to change without notice.
Dealers reported buying a total of 8794.402 pounds with a reported value of $21,157,599 for average price per pound of $2,406.
