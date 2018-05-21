Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

DMR Maine Department of Marine Resources : Elver Landings Reported as of 6 p.m. May 20, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 04:20pm CEST

DMR

Pound Reported - 6834.92

Overall Quota - 7,566.3

Remaining Quota - 731.38

Maliseet

Pounds Reported - 87.12

Overall Quota - 106.6

Remaining Quota - 19.48

Micmac

Pounds Reported - 37.87

Overall Quota - 38.8

Remaining Quota - 0.94

Passamaquoddy

Pounds Reported - 1,407.96

Overall Quota - 1,356.3

Remaining Quota - (-51.66)

Per statute, the overage of 51.66 lbs by the Passamaquoddy Tribe will be deducted from the Tribe's 2019 quota allocation.

Penobscot

Pounds Reported - 574.78

Overall Quota - 620

Remaining Quota - 45.22

QUOTA TOTAL* - 8942.652

Overall Quota - 9,688

Remaining - 745.35

*All 2018 data are extremely preliminary and subject to change without notice.

Dealers reported buying a total of 8942.652 pounds with a reported value of $21,388,195 for average price per pound of $2,392.

Disclaimer

DMR - Maine Department of Marine Resources published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 14:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Innovative technologies need to reach African farmers for agricultural transformation to happen
PU
04:23pIMF urges Bosnia to speed up reforms to unlock fresh funds
RE
04:21pWall Street rallies on trade war truce, $28 billion in mergers
RE
04:20pDMR MAINE DEPARTMENT OF MARINE RESOURCES : Elver Landings Reported as of 6 p.m. May 20, 2018
PU
04:18pU.S. STATE AND CANADIAN REGULATORS OPEN DOZENS OF PROBES INTO CRYPTOCURRENCY SCAMS : Washington Post
RE
04:16pAston Martin gears up for more growth ahead of possible flotation
RE
04:15pChina relieved, U.S. business ambivalent over easing of trade tensions
RE
04:15pHow Canada's Brookfield snatched bargain assets amid Brazil panic
RE
04:15pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NEBRASK : Gov. Ricketts Cuts Ribbon on New Flex Fuel Pumps in Grand Island to Highlight Renewable Fuels Month
PU
04:14pCanadian businessman Latifi buys into McLaren
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
2HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
3PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal
4IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP : IWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- IWG plc
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Subisu to deploy fiber-to-the-home network to deliver new ultra-broadband services..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.