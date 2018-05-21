DMR Maine Department of Marine Resources : Elver Landings Reported as of 6 p.m. May 20, 2018

DMR
Pound Reported - 6834.92
Overall Quota - 7,566.3
Remaining Quota - 731.38
Maliseet
Pounds Reported - 87.12
Overall Quota - 106.6
Remaining Quota - 19.48
Micmac
Pounds Reported - 37.87
Overall Quota - 38.8
Remaining Quota - 0.94
Passamaquoddy
Pounds Reported - 1,407.96
Overall Quota - 1,356.3
Remaining Quota - (-51.66)
Per statute, the overage of 51.66 lbs by the Passamaquoddy Tribe will be deducted from the Tribe's 2019 quota allocation.
Penobscot
Pounds Reported - 574.78
Overall Quota - 620
Remaining Quota - 45.22
QUOTA TOTAL* - 8942.652
Overall Quota - 9,688
Remaining - 745.35
*All 2018 data are extremely preliminary and subject to change without notice.
Dealers reported buying a total of 8942.652 pounds with a reported value of $21,388,195 for average price per pound of $2,392.
Disclaimer
DMR - Maine Department of Marine Resources published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 14:19:01 UTC