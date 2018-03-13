Log in
DMX Joins Hyperledger to Accelerate Business Blockchain

03/13/2018 | 11:20pm CET

Dealer Market Exchange PR LLC (DMX) has officially become a Silver Member of The Linux Foundation after becoming a general member of Hyperledger; announced in January. Co-Founder and CEO Jason Bennick said, “Hyperledger truly provides a broad vision for open blockchain technologies and standards across industries. The introduction of distributed ledger solutions is a key focus across our platform. We've made this commitment to accelerate delivery of our blockchain solutions with the end game of bringing dealerships and car manufacturers well into the 21st century."

Wes Reid, Co-Founder and Head of Product & Technology, leads the DMX Foundry; an innovation lab charged with the development of blockchain and artificial intelligence business solutions in the DMX platform. Wes Reid said, "Our dealer and consumer financial initiatives are expected to realize these initial blockchain efforts.” Wes noted, “Hyperledger offers a variety of blockchain frameworks that fit each of our different use cases. Wherever we need to integrate a token economy within a solution, we can do that as well. Our DMX Foundry is forging new technologies that will truly transform this industry over the next fifty years.”

DMX is based in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, develops technology across up to a dozen time zones worldwide, and currently exports its automotive industry market services to the United States.

About DMX

Dealer Market Exchange PR LLC is the car industry's first intelligent market where everyone can conduct business. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics, users converge within a simple, complete market framework of tools and services to efficiently make profitable business decisions. DMX provides market users and future consumers with automated and intelligent financing solutions using secure and advanced blockchain technology.


© Business Wire 2018
