DNV GL Now Offers Certification for Palliative Care Programs

DNV
GL Healthcare continues to expand its product offerings to the
nation’s hospitals by offering a new three-year certification for
inpatient palliative care programs. DNV GL Healthcare announced the
launch of the program today from the International Stroke Conference in
Los Angeles, California.
“Certification demonstrates to the community that their palliative care
program is committed to excellence in care delivery and continuous
improvement. We review patient management, plan of care, medication
management, physical care, and psychosocial care, among other program
components,” said Tammy Allen, DNV GL Healthcare’s Director of Program
Certification.
Palliative care is one of the greatest healthcare needs for the U.S.
population, particularly as it ages and chronic illnesses take their
toll. It is usually considered an option for patients who are not
terminally ill, but are in poor health from a specific serious medical
condition and are not expected to improve. Palliative care programs can
include pain management, closely coordinated care for the patient,
discussions about future care planning, and psychosocial and spiritual
support for the patient and their family members.
There are more than 1,100 palliative care programs operating in more
than 1,300 hospitals and other provider settings nationwide, according
to data from the National Palliative Care Registry. About 400 new
hospital-based programs are introduced every year. Certification brings
peace of mind to patients and their loved ones, as well as payment from
the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Medicare program.
As part of the certification process, DNV GL Healthcare reviews
palliative care programs for compliance with the DNV GL Healthcare
Palliative Care Program Certification requirements. Certification
requirements integrate the recommendations of the National Consensus
Project for Quality Palliative Care Clinical Practice Guidelines for
Quality Palliative Care (3rd edition).
On January 1, the state of California made the availability of
palliative care benefits mandatory for the 14 million enrollees in
Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program. “The new benefit available to
roughly one-third of Californians and the fact that the western U.S. is
one of our fastest growing markets weighed in our decision to make the
announcement from Los Angeles,” said Patrick Horine, DNV GL Healthcare’s
chief executive officer.
As with its other certification programs, DNV GL Healthcare surveys
occur annually versus every three years. Annual survey audits assist
programs in their efforts to ensure continuous quality improvement.
Horine comments, “As the nation’s second-largest accreditation body, DNV
GL Healthcare credits our unique yet thorough approach in partnering
with the hospital as the reason that we have garnered so much interest
in our accreditation and certification programs. DNV GL Healthcare is
successfully accrediting hospitals and boosting quality improvement at a
growth rate of 20% year over year.”
The majority of hospitals choose accreditation in order to be eligible
to receive federal funds and reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid
programs.
Without the type of continuous vigilance that DNV GL Healthcare provides
through its accreditation process, hospitals miss opportunities to
improve the quality of care delivered to patients, oftentimes at great
and unnecessary cost.
Hundreds of hospitals across the United States have switched to DNV GL
Healthcare over the past decade. The organization accredits more than
500 hospitals in 49 states.
