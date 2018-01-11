DOSM Department of Statistics Malaysia : Index Of Industrial Production, Malaysia November 2017

Malaysia's Index of Industrial Production (IPI) grew by 5.0 per cent in November 2017

The Industrial Production Index (IPI) grew by 5.0 per cent in November 2017 as compared with the same month of the previous year. The increase in November was supported by the growth in all indices: Manufacturing (6.7%), Mining (0.2%) and Electricity (3.9%).

Year-on-year basis, the output of the manufacturing sector in November increased strongly by 6.7 per cent after registered an increase of 4.2 per cent in October 2017. The major sub-sectors which recorded an expansion in November 2017 were: Petroleum, Chemical, Rubber and Plastic Products (7.5%), Electrical and Electronic Products (6.9%) and Food, Beverages and Tobacco Products (8.2%).

The Mining sector output grew by 0.2 per cent in November 2017 (October 2017: 0.8%). This was mainly due to the increase of Crude Oil index (0.3%). Meanwhile Natural Gas Index decline 0.01 per cent.

The Electricity sector output expanded 3.9 per cent in November 2017 on yearly basis.

Data for November 2017 is provisional. The data will be updated based on the latest available figures and subsequently published in the publication December 2017.

Released By:

DATO' SRI DR. MOHD UZIR MAHIDIN

CHIEF STATISTICIAN MALAYSIA

DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS MALAYSIA

11 JANUARY 2018

