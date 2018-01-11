Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

DOSM Department of Statistics Malaysia : Index Of Industrial Production, Malaysia November 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 06:09am CET

Malaysia's Index of Industrial Production (IPI) grew by 5.0 per cent in November 2017

The Industrial Production Index (IPI) grew by 5.0 per cent in November 2017 as compared with the same month of the previous year. The increase in November was supported by the growth in all indices: Manufacturing (6.7%), Mining (0.2%) and Electricity (3.9%).

Year-on-year basis, the output of the manufacturing sector in November increased strongly by 6.7 per cent after registered an increase of 4.2 per cent in October 2017. The major sub-sectors which recorded an expansion in November 2017 were: Petroleum, Chemical, Rubber and Plastic Products (7.5%), Electrical and Electronic Products (6.9%) and Food, Beverages and Tobacco Products (8.2%).

The Mining sector output grew by 0.2 per cent in November 2017 (October 2017: 0.8%). This was mainly due to the increase of Crude Oil index (0.3%). Meanwhile Natural Gas Index decline 0.01 per cent.

The Electricity sector output expanded 3.9 per cent in November 2017 on yearly basis.

*Notes:

Data for November 2017 is provisional. The data will be updated based on the latest available figures and subsequently published in the publication December 2017.

Released By:

DATO' SRI DR. MOHD UZIR MAHIDIN
CHIEF STATISTICIAN MALAYSIA
DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS MALAYSIA

11 JANUARY 2018

Contact person:
Ho Mei Kei
Public Relation Officer
Strategic Communication and International Division
Department of Statistics, Malaysia
Tel : +603-8885 7942
Fax : +603-8888 9248
Email : mkho[at]stats.gov.my

DOSM - Department of Statistics Malaysia published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 05:09:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29a LG Electronics to start operating U.S. washing machine factory in fourth-quarter 2018
06:29a BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE : Rithwik Facility Management Services Limited Two Hundred and Seventeenth Company to get listed on BSE SME Platform
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
06:09a AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : High Commissioner to New Zealand
06:09a DOSM DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS MALAYSIA : Index Of Industrial Production, Malaysia November 2017
06:04a Asian shares pull back on trade concerns, bonds nurse losses, Bitcoin slumps
06:04a Asian shares pull back on trade concerns, bonds nurse losses, Bitcoin slumps
06:04a VICTORIA POLICE : Craigieburn Impound
05:54a Asian shares pull back on trade concerns, bonds nurse losses, Bitcoin slumps
05:54a DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australian companies take up crowdfunding opportunity
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Nvidia updates software, says graphic chips not hit by flaws
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett succession gains clarity as Berkshire promotes Abel, Jain
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Canada increasingly convinced Trump will pull out of NAFTA
4NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC. : NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES : NFI Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Orders, Backlog and..
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Peter Sutherland Led Negotiations to Create the WTO
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.