DOSM Department of Statistics Malaysia : Monthly Rubber Statistics Malaysia, November 2017

Production of natural rubber dropped 12.6 per cent in November 2017

Natural rubber (NR) production dropped by 12.6 per cent in November 2017 to 58,733 tonnes compared to October 2017. Smallholding sector is the main contributor of NR production which is more than 90 per cent.

Average monthly price of latex concentrate and S.M.R. 20 in November 2017 were 474.89 sen per kilogramme and 581.20 sen per kilogramme, decreased by 3.0 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively compared to October 2017.

Exports of NR in November 2017 recorded at 47,589 tonnes, increased by 0.9 per cent than the previous month. Five main destinations of NR exports were China, Germany, Iran, U.S.A. and Turkey.

Domestic consumption of NR in November 2017 decreased by 0.7 per cent to 42,268 tonnes as compared to the previous month. The largest industry using NR was rubber glove industry of 30,991 tonnes (73.3%).

Meanwhile in terms of stocks, the level of NR stocks increased 4.9 per cent to 216,413 tonnes at the end of November 2017.

*Notes:

Data for November 2017 is provisional. The data will be updated based on the latest available figures and subsequently published in the December 2017 publication.

