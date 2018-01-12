Log in
DOSM Department of Statistics Malaysia : Monthly Rubber Statistics Malaysia, November 2017

01/12/2018 | 05:29am CET

Production of natural rubber dropped 12.6 per cent in November 2017

Natural rubber (NR) production dropped by 12.6 per cent in November 2017 to 58,733 tonnes compared to October 2017. Smallholding sector is the main contributor of NR production which is more than 90 per cent.

Average monthly price of latex concentrate and S.M.R. 20 in November 2017 were 474.89 sen per kilogramme and 581.20 sen per kilogramme, decreased by 3.0 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively compared to October 2017.

Exports of NR in November 2017 recorded at 47,589 tonnes, increased by 0.9 per cent than the previous month. Five main destinations of NR exports were China, Germany, Iran, U.S.A. and Turkey.

Domestic consumption of NR in November 2017 decreased by 0.7 per cent to 42,268 tonnes as compared to the previous month. The largest industry using NR was rubber glove industry of 30,991 tonnes (73.3%).

Meanwhile in terms of stocks, the level of NR stocks increased 4.9 per cent to 216,413 tonnes at the end of November 2017.

*Notes:

Data for November 2017 is provisional. The data will be updated based on the latest available figures and subsequently published in the December 2017 publication.

Released By:

THE OFFICE OF CHIEF STATISTICIAN MALAYSIA
DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS, MALAYSIA
12 January 2018

Contact person:
Ho Mei Kei
Public Relation Officer
Strategic Communication and International Division
Department of Statistics, Malaysia
Tel : +603-8885 7942
Fax : +603-8888 9248
Email : mkho[at]stats.gov.my

DOSM - Department of Statistics Malaysia published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 04:29:03 UTC.

