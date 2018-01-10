DOSM Department of Statistics Malaysia : Special Release 2 (For Building and Structural Works) December 2017

Log in
Special Release 2 (For Building and Structural Works) December 2017

01/10/2018

Peninsular Malaysia

The Building Material Cost Index (BCI) (without steel bars and with steel bars) for all category of building in all regions showed increases except for (R.C.) piling in region F-Eastern showed a decrease on December 2017 as compared to the previous month.

The unit price indices of building materials that showed changes as compared to the previous month are as follows:

Sabah

The Building Material Cost Index (BCI) (without steel bars) in all regions in Sabah recorded increases for several categories of building in December 2017 as compared to the previous month.

The BCI (with steel bars) in Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan for almost all categories of building showed increased in December 2017. In contrast, the BCI in Tawau showed decreased except for single storey steel frame (building).

The changes in the unit price indices for building materials by region in Sabah are shown in Table 2.

Sarawak

The Building Material Cost Index (BCI) (without steel bars and with steel bars) in Kuching and Sibu showed increased for several categories of building except for (R.C.) piling in Sibu which showed decreased in December 2017. Meanwhile, the BCI in Miri remained unchanged as compared to the previous month.

The changes in the unit price indices for building materials by region in Sarawak are as follows:

Notes:

R.C. = Reinforced Concrete

*Region:

A = Pulau Pinang, Kedah and Perlis
B = Perak
C = Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor
D = Johor
E = Pahang
F = Kelantan and Terengganu

RELEASED BY:

THE OFFICE OF CHIEF STATISTICIAN MALAYSIA
DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS, MALAYSIA
10 January 2018

Contact person:

Ho Mei Kei
Public Relation Officer
Strategic Communication and International Division
Department of Statistics, Malaysia
Tel : +603-8885 7942
Fax : +603-8888 9248
Email : mkho[at]stats.gov.my

DOSM - Department of Statistics Malaysia published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 04:34:10 UTC.

