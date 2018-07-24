Log in
DOSM Department of Statistics Malaysia : Statistics on Malaysia's Direct Investment Abroad, 2017

07/24/2018 | 06:08am CEST

Malaysia's DIA registered net outflows of RM24.9 billion

The net DIA flows shows an increasing trend since 2003 with the highest flows recorded in 2008, before dropped to RM27.4 billion in 2009 due to economic downturn. Since 2010, the price hike of crude oil has stimulated towards higher investments in Mining & quarrying sector and peaked in 2014 with DIA of RM53.6 billion. However, for the subsequent years, due to uncertainty in the global environment and subdued crude oil prices, the statistics shows DIA began to record lower investments.

For 2017, Malaysia registered lower net DIA flows of RM24.9 billion as against RM33.2 billion in the previous year. Investment abroad in 2017 was channelled mainly in Services, Mining & quarrying and Manufacturing sectors. Investment in Services sector was primarily in Financial and insurance / takaful; and Real estate activities. In terms of region, Asia was the top destination for Malaysia's DIA flows, contributed half of the investment with RM13.7 billion, followed by Americas and Europe. For Asia region, net DIA flows were mainly to Singapore and Indonesia, while Turkmenistan replaced India as the third largest destination.

DIA position has been in the increasing momentum since 2001. However, since 2016 the position has been on the downward trend, due to lower DIA flows and stood at RM525.2 billion in 2017.

The statistics on investment is a vital indication to determine the direction of Malaysia's economy. It assists in identifying new opportunities and enhancing market access for companies in Malaysia and abroad.

Released By:

DATO' SRI DR. MOHD UZIR MAHIDIN
CHIEF STATISTICIAN MALAYSIA
DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS, MALAYSIA
DrUzir_Mahidin Dr_Uzir

24 July 2018

Contact person:

Ho Mei Kei
Public Relation Officer
Strategic Communication and International Division
Department of Statistics, Malaysia
Tel : +603-8885 7942
Fax : +603-8888 9248
Email : mkho[at]dosm.gov.my

Disclaimer

DOSM - Department of Statistics Malaysia published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 04:07:05 UTC
