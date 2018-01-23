DOSarrest releases new Simulated DDoS Attack platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOSarrest Internet Security announced today that they have released a new Service offering called Cyber Attack Preparation Platform (CAPP). This new service allows customers to login to the CAPP portal and launch DDoS attacks on their own internet assets to see how they're existing defenses stand up to real world attacks.

This new service enables anyone to choose from a wide variety of stock TCP and HTTP attacks some developed in house and some taken from the wild by DOSarrest over it's 11 year history in protecting against DDoS attacks. There are over 40 different attacks to choose from, some TCP attacks can generate up to 80 Gb/sec of malicious TCP spoofed traffic, others offer more complex HTTP attacks.

Other major capabilities include;

Choose from any or all 5 attack source regions

Control the intensity of every bot in the botnet

Control the size of the botnet from every attack source region

View real time traffic to and from the source and target

Other variables include specific target URL's, packet size, TCP or HTTP port

Instant kill button, stops any attack in progress in seconds

CEO of DOSarrest, Mark Teolis states, "We have been using a simulated DDoS attack system for a few years now but our present customers and non-customers alike want to operate the system on their own and see the results. Now they can."

DOSarrest CTO, Jag Bains comments, "It's interesting to see how different systems react to attacks, CAPP not only shows you the traffic to the victim but also shows you the traffic response from the victim. A small attack to a target can actually produce a response back that's 500 times larger." Bains adds, "This is the best tool I've seen to fine tune your cyber security defenses, if you fail you can make changes and launch the exact same attack again, to see if you can stop the attack."

About DOSarrest Internet Security:

DOSarrest founded in 2007 in Vancouver, B.C., Canada specializes in fully managed cloud based Internet security services including DDoS protection services, Web Application Firewall (WAF), Vulnerability Testing and Optimization (VTO), DataCenter Defender - GRE as well as cloud based global load balancing.

More information at www.DOSarrest.com

