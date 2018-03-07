Log in
DSL Equipment Sales Tumbled in 2017 as Operators Look to Alternatives, According to Dell’Oro Group

03/07/2018 | 02:01pm CET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, DSL equipment sales tumbled in 2017, falling to $2.5 B as operators look to alternative deployments. DSL market experienced double-digit decline as Gfast looms over the horizon.

“The DSL market decelerated in the second half of 2017,” said Alam Tamboli, Senior Analyst at Dell’Oro Group. “Gfast Amendment 3 chipsets have recently become available, and operators are furiously testing and trialing the products. We found some operators are hesitant to deploy VDSL and are delaying investments to wait for Gfast or PON. However, Gfast commercial availability is limited and not expected to ramp until 2019,” Tamboli explained.

Additional highlights from the 4Q17 Broadband Access Quarterly Report:

  • North America had a sharp DSL decline, but this was primarily due to CenturyLink’s acquisition of Level 3 and subsequent spending cuts during the integration period, which materially affected certain vendors like ADTRAN and Calix (to a lesser degree).
  • The PON market dropped 12 percent, with similarly poor contributions from OLT and ONT revenue.
  • As we look at 2018, we forecast the Broadband Access market to be flat, with positive growth in PON offset by declines in both the Cable and DSL markets.

About the Report

The Dell’Oro Group Broadband Access Quarterly Report provides complete, in-depth coverage of the market and data on approx. 25 vendors, including Nokia, Arris, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies and ZTE.  Included are tables covering manufacturers’ revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for Cable, DSL, and PON equipment - Cable Modem Termination Systems (CMTS), Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers ([DSLAMs] by technology), and PON Optical Line Terminals ([OLTs] by technology).  The report also covers Cable and DSL Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) technology and PON Optical Networking Terminals (ONTs).  To purchase this report, please contact Matt Dear at +1.650.622.9400 x223 or email [email protected].

About Dell’Oro Group
Dell’Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets.  Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions.  For more information, contact Dell’Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

Media Contact: Matt Dear
Phone: +1 650 622 9400 x223
Email: [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.