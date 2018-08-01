Log in
DSM Reports H1 2018 Results

08/01/2018 | 07:01am CEST
H1 Highlights

<pre>
    - DSM reports a very good H1 with strong performance across all businesses
    - Continued strong organic sales growth in underlying business estimated at 10%
    - Adjusted EBITDA growth of underlying business estimated at 7%, despite significant FX
      headwind
    - ROCE of underlying business estimated at 13.8%, up 160 bps
    - Additional temporary vitamin price benefit estimated at EUR275m on Adjusted EBITDA
    - Total Adjusted EBITDA up 45% and Net profit up 103% to EUR633m
    - Cash from Operating Activities EUR503m up 53%
    - Interim dividend of EUR0.77, reflecting the proposed dividend increase of about 25%
      for 2018
    - Full year outlook reconfirmed
</pre>(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg )
    Key figures and indicators[1]

<pre>     in EUR               H1 2018        H1 2017                 % Change
    million
            Underlying  Temporary Total Reported  Under     FX &    Under   Temporary  Total
               [2]         [2]    Group          lying [2] 'other' lying [2]   [2]     Group
            business     vitamin                  organic    [2]    total    vitamin
                         effect                   growth            growth   effect
    Sales      4,429       365    4,794  4,320     10%       -7%      3%        8%      11%
     Nutrition 2,840       365    3,205  2,778     10%       -8%      2%       13%      15%
     Materials 1,492              1,492  1,426      9%       -4%      5%                 5%
    Adjusted
    EBITDA       771       275    1,046    721                        7%       38%      45%
     Nutrition   564       275      839    528                        7%       52%      59%
     Materials   261                261    241                        8%                 8%
     Innovation    0                  0      1
     Corporate   -54                -54    -49
    EBITDA       754       275    1,029    689
    Adjusted
    EBITDA
    margin     17.4%              21.8%  16.7%
</pre>    [1] Adjusted EBITDA is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM) that reflects
continuing operations.

    [2] Underlying business is defined in this press release as the performance measures
sales and Adjusted EBITDA, corrected for DSM's best estimate of the vitamin effect, which
is expected to be temporary.

    CEO statement

    Feike Sijbesma, CEO/Chairman DSM Managing Board, commented:  
    "Our ongoing focus on driving above market growth while pursuing efficiency
initiatives and maintaining capital discipline, continues to drive our results. Following
a strong start to the year, we are very pleased to report very good H1 results, with
organic growth above market across all our businesses, and strong underlying Adjusted
EBITDA growth despite significant foreign exchange headwinds. During the quarter, we also
took another important step in monetizing our partnerships through announcing our exits
from Fibrant and DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals. Our business conditions remain strong and
we reiterate our full year 2018 outlook.  

    "We are convinced our recent strategy update will create enhanced organic sales growth
and continued EBITDA momentum, as DSM evolves further towards a purpose-led, science-based
company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. The step-up in our dividend for 2018,
already reflected in the interim dividend, demonstrates our confidence in our future
earnings growth."

    Q2 Highlights

<pre>
    - DSM reports a very good Q2 with strong performance across all businesses
    - Continued strong organic sales growth in underlying business estimated at 8%
    - Adjusted EBITDA growth of underlying business estimated at 6%, despite significant FX
      headwind
    - Nutrition: an estimated 8% underlying organic sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA growth
      of underlying business estimated at 6%
    - Materials: 7% organic sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 5%
    - Additional temporary vitamin price benefit estimated at EUR110m on Adjusted EBITDA
    - Total Adjusted EBITDA up 35%
</pre>    Key figures and indicators[1]

<pre>    in EUR               Q2 2018         Q2 2017                  % Change
    million
            Underlying  Temporary Total Reported  Under     FX &    Under   Temporary  Total
               [2]         [2]    Group          lying [2] 'other' lying [2]   [2]     Group
            business     vitamin                 organic    [2]     total    vitamin
                         effect                   growth            growth   effect
    Sales      2,214       145    2,359  2,161      8%       -6%      2%        7%       9%
     Nutrition 1,410       145    1,555  1,380      8%       -6%      2%       11%      13%
     Materials   754                754    725      7%       -3%      4%                 4%
    Adjusted
    EBITDA       398       110      508    376                        6%       29%      35%
     Nutrition   287       110      397    271                        6%       40%      46%
     Materials   135                135    128                        5%                 5%
     Innovation    1                  1      0
     Corporate   -25                -25    -23
    EBITDA       393       110      503    355
    Adjusted
    EBITDA
    margin     18.0%              21.5%  17.4%
</pre>    [1] Adjusted EBITDA is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM) that reflects
continuing operations.

    [2] Underlying business is defined in this press release as the performance measures
sales and Adjusted EBITDA, corrected for DSM's best estimate of the vitamin effect, which
is expected to be temporary.

    Outlook 2018

    DSM confirms its full year outlook 2018, as provided at Q1 2018, and expects an
Adjusted EBITDA growth towards 25% and a related higher ROCE growth. This is based on:

<pre>
    - a low double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth in the underlying business at constant
      currencies,
    - a negative foreign exchange effect on Adjusted EBITDA of about EUR70 million, and
    - an additional Adjusted EBITDA benefit estimated at EUR275 million from a temporary
      exceptional vitamin pricing environment
</pre>    Note for the editors: for the full text of the press release see enclosed pdf or click
here
[https://www.dsm.com/corporate/media/informationcenter-news/2018/08/23-18-dsm-h1-2018-results.html ]

    Financial calendar    

    31 October 2018      Publication of the results of the first nine months of 2018
14 February 2019     Publication of full year 2018 results        
7 May 2019           Publication of the results of the first three months of 2019
8 May 2019           Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
1 August 2019        Publication of the half year results of 2019
5 November 2019      Publication of the results of the first nine months of 2019

    Additional Information 

    Today DSM will hold a conference call for media at 08:00 and a conference call for
investors and analysts at 09:00. Details on how to access these calls can be found on the
DSM website, http://www.dsm.com.

    DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.(TM)  

    Royal DSM is a purpose-led global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and
Sustainable Living. DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social
advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. DSM delivers innovative
business solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical
devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its
associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately
23,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be
found at http://www.dsm.com.

    Forward Looking Statements 

    This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future
(financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations,
estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM
cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are
difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause
actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no
obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by
law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

<pre>

    Contact Information


    Investor Relations
    Dave Huizing
    t. +31(0)45-578-2864
    e. [email protected]


    Media Relations
    Lieke de Jong
    t. +31 (0) 45 578 2420
    e. [email protected]


    Royal DSM
    [email protected]
    http://www.dsm.com


</pre>     

Photo:
<a target="_newbrowser" class="release-link" href="https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg">https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg</a>
The content and accuracy of news releases published on this site and/or
distributed by PR Newswire or its partners are the sole responsibility of the
originating company or organisation. Whilst every effort is made to ensure the
accuracy of our services, such releases are not actively monitored or reviewed
by PR Newswire or its partners and under no circumstances shall PR Newswire or
its partners be liable for any loss or damage resulting from the use of such
information. All information should be checked prior to publication.

© PRNewswire 2018
