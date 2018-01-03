DagangHalal : Launch of MEEMBAR

[2] January 2018

DagangHalal Plc

("DagangHalal" or "the Company")

Launch of MEEMBAR

DagangHalal, the world's first global e-marketplace to address the need for Halal verification, is pleased to announce that its mobile app MEEMBAR is now available on the Android platform.

Meembar means 'raised platform' in Arabic and the app is designed to give Muslims a raised view of the Islamic lifestyle in their current location and is targeted particularly at travellers. The app aims to give detailed information about Halal eateries, mosques, hotels and rest places and allows users to provide feedback and comments for the benefit of other users.

The app is expected to be available on the IoS platform during Q1 of 2018 and before being formally launched at the 9th Halal Certification Bodies Convention in Putrajaya, Malaysia in April 2018.

The focus of MEEMBAR initially will be to build an active user base across the two mobile operating platforms before introducing a transactional capability to the app at a later stage.

Ali Sabri, CEO of DagangHalal commented: "Meembar is designed for the convenience of the travelling Muslims. It provides information about Halal restaurants from all over the world and the database is constantly being updated. This app will be refined to include additional features that the user will find appealing for their everyday use".

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement

