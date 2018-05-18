Daifuku Wynright Corporation Shatters Attendance Record for Advanced Technology Institute

Wynright Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daifuku North America
Holding Company and a leading U.S.-based provider of intelligent
material handling systems, today announced its Advanced Technology
Institute by far surpassed previous attendance records. The Daifuku
Advanced Institute aims to develop the product application skills of its
Integrator Partners sales, engineering, and management personnel.
The class focuses on discussing the entire scope of Daifuku Wynright’s
automated handling solutions in a classroom setting, immediately
followed by practical hands-on sessions in the firm’s 40,000 square foot
state-of-the-art Innovation Center which showcases the company’s vast
array of material handling solutions and equipment. The facility brings
together a multitude of Daifuku Wynright material handling products and
technologies under one roof including software, robotic truck loading
and unloading, robotic palletizing and depalletizing, unit load and
shuttle automated storage and retrieval solutions, automated AGC & AGV
delivery solutions, conveyor and high speed sortation solutions,
structural solutions, and a variety of voice- and light-directed
fulfillment solutions.
Ron Adams, Executive Vice President, Products of Wynright Corporation
commented, “The Daifuku Wynright team is committed to our Integrator
Partner Program through ongoing investments in our products and services
enabling the success of our valued partners and clients.”
Upon completion of the program, participants leave with the knowledge
required to identify potential applications for the firm’s automated
material handling equipment and to take the necessary steps to implement
efficient solutions.
“Our Advanced Technology Institute is a tool for our Integrator Partners
and clients to help stay up to speed on the latest trends in material
handling automation,” stated Gordon Hellberg, Vice President Integrator
Sales. “The ability to stay current, coupled with our desire to provide
value to our Integrator Partners has really spurred tremendous growth of
our Integrator Partner Program,” concluded Hellberg.
Classes focusing on various technologies are offered on a first-come
first-served basis throughout the year. For additional information on
upcoming classes, click
here to contact an account executive in your area.
About Wynright Corporation
Wynright
Corporation, a subsidiary of Daifuku
North America Holding Company, is a leading provider of intelligent
material handling systems. With more than 200 engineers in-house, the
company designs, manufactures, integrates and installs a full spectrum
of intralogistics solutions, offering both Wynright-branded and
third-party equipment to meet client needs. These include leading-edge conveyor
and sortation
systems, voice-
and light-directed order fulfillment equipment, a suite
of warehouse controls & execution software, robotics,
Automated
Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), mezzanines,
and structures, all backed by critical round-the-clock service and
support.
Since its founding in 1972, Wynright has been a trusted partner to some
of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, showing them how
to use their space more efficiently to deliver improved productivity,
today and tomorrow.
About Daifuku North America Holding Company
Daifuku
North America Holding Company is based in Novi, Michigan, with sales
and manufacturing locations throughout the continent. It is comprised of
Daifuku America Corporation, Jervis B. Webb Company, Elite Line
Services, Inc. (ELS), Logan Teleflex, Inc., and Wynright Corporation and
is a global leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing,
installation and service of innovative material handling technology such
as automatic
guided vehicles (AGVs),
automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), conveyors,
baggage
handling systems, cleanroom
systems and airport
maintenance services. Daifuku North America specializes in
integrated systems used in the automotive,
airport,
semiconductor, LCD equipment, food/beverage, warehousing and
manufacturing industries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005539/en/