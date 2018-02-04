Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Daimler, Bosch to test self-driving cars soon - Automobilwoche

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2018 | 05:37am CET
Werner Struth watches a video during a Bosch news conference at the 2017 CES in Las Vegas

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler and automotive supplier Robert Bosch will start testing self-driving so-called robo-taxis in the next few months, senior executives told a German weekly.

Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler and Bosch teamed up last year to develop self-driving cars in an alliance aimed at accelerating the production of robo-taxis, joining a growing number of rivals trying to do the same.

"There will be test vehicles on the streets in the coming months," Bosch Chief Executive Volkmar Denner told Automobilwoche, without being more specific.

The pact between Daimler, the world's No.1 maker of premium cars and Bosch, the world's No.1 automotive supplier, forms a counterweight to new auto industry players like ride-hailing firms Uber [UBER.UL] and Didi, which are also working on self-driving cars.

Last month, Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo said it had begun testing self-driving vehicles in Atlanta, bringing to 25 the total number of U.S. cities in which it is testing.

Technology companies and carmakers are striving to adjust to a shifting landscape in the auto industry as consumers increasingly use smartphones to locate, hail and rent vehicles, rather than going out and buying cars.

"Apart from highly autonomous level 3 vehicles we will also bring fully autonomous vehicles - level 4/5 - to the streets in the foreseeable future," Wilko Stark, vice president Daimler and Mercedes-Benz Cars strategy, told Automobilwoche.

A level 3 car still needs a steering wheel and a driver who can take over if the car encounters a problem, while level 4 promises driverless features in dedicated lanes. Full autonomy - known as an "eyes off, brains off" or "level 5" system - does away with even the need for a steering wheel.

"The big difference to other competitors is that we are conceptualising our vehicle as a robo-taxi right from the beginning and not as a technology-kit mounted on a serial vehicle. We will not have a makeshift solution," Stark added.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:30a MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT FORESTS AND CLIMATE CHANG : Centre Sanctions New Project to Control Pollution of River Sal at Navelin, Goa
09:40a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 4 February 2018
09:10a GEORGIA : EU-backed fashion house pioneers local clothing industry
09:10a GEORGIA : EU-backed fashion house pioneers local clothing industry
08:40a NOC NATIONAL OIL : Harouge Oil Operations...AN OPEN INVITATION TO TENDER NO (3/2018)
06:30a EMERGENCY 9 : Fantasy advice for Waste Management Phoenix Open
05:55a UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Paul Kagame, CEOs laud ECA’s push for private-sector-led growth in Africa
05:37a Daimler, Bosch to test self-driving cars soon - Automobilwoche
05:25a South Australia promises world's largest virtual power plant
02:55a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China’s benchmark power coal price ends decline
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LIBERTY TAX INC : LIBERTY TAX INC : The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on ..
2The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG Shareholders and..
3ACUITY BRANDS : THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of ..
4Indigenous and Environmental Justice Groups Rally at U.S. Bank Headquarters to Protest the Bank’s Inv..
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : First race outing for the new BMW i8 Coupé Qualcomm Safe..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.