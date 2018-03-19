Dairy Queen® Celebrates First Day of Spring With Free Cone Day on March 20

International Dairy Queen Inc.:
Dairy Queen's famous small vanilla soft serve cone with the signature curl on top. (Photo: Business Wire)
WHO:
Participating non-mall Dairy Queen® and DQ Grill & Chill®
locations throughout
the United States
WHAT:
Will celebrate Free Cone Day on the first day of Spring. Fans will
receive a
FREE small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl
on top (limit one per
customer while supplies last).
At participating locations, donations will be collected for
Children’s Miracle
Network Hospitals®, which raises funds to help save and
improve the lives of
kids treated at 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and
Canada.
Last year, more than $300,000 was raised during Free Cone Day.
WHEN:
All day on Tuesday, March 20
WHERE:
To find a participating location, contact information for Dairy
Queen locations
can be found at https://www.dairyqueen.com/us-en/locator/.
MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:
Local participating Dairy Queen locations invite media in on Free
Cone Day to learn how to make the cone with the curl on top.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit www.DairyQueen.com.
Connect with the DQ system on Twitter using #LOVEmyDQ and at www.twitter.com/dairyqueen.
Visit the DQ Facebook fan page, which has more than 11 million
friends and become a friend at www.facebook.com/dairyqueen.
About IDQ:
International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota,
is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its
subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than
6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other
countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire)
which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of
Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.
About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals:
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and
awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments
each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to
fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical
equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network
Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time
through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising
partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and
improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why
children’s hospitals need community support, identify your member
hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org
and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.
Live Remote, V/O and Photo Opportunity for
TUESDAY, March 20
