Dairy Queen® Celebrates First Day of Spring With Free Cone Day on March 20

WHO: Participating non-mall Dairy Queen® and DQ Grill & Chill® locations throughout the United States WHAT: Will celebrate Free Cone Day on the first day of Spring. Fans will receive a FREE small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top (limit one per customer while supplies last). At participating locations, donations will be collected for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®, which raises funds to help save and improve the lives of kids treated at 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. Last year, more than $300,000 was raised during Free Cone Day. WHEN: All day on Tuesday, March 20 WHERE: To find a participating location, contact information for Dairy Queen locations can be found at https://www.dairyqueen.com/us-en/locator/.

About IDQ:

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals:

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

