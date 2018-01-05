Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Daiwa House Announces Takeover of Single-family Housing Business of FD Communities by Stanley-Martin Communities as Daiwa Expands Housing Sales Area in USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2018 | 04:31am CET

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Daiwa House Group's Stanley-Martin Communities, LLC ("Stanley-Martin") concluded a business transfer agreement with FD Communities, LLC ("FrontDoor"), a single-family housing business in the USA, on December 20, 2017. FrontDoor's operations, which are primarily in the urban areas of Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, are scheduled to be taken over by the end of January 2018.

(Image: Example of single-family houses built by FrontDoor
http://prw.kyodonews.jp/opn/release/201712279476/?images)

1. Reasons for the business takeover

In the year ending March 2019, which is the final fiscal year of the Daiwa House Group's 5th Medium-Term Management Plan, the Daiwa House Group, led by Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., is advocating ideas to create a base for net sales of 4 trillion yen to provide for future environmental changes. In overseas businesses, the Group aims to reach net sales of 250 billion yen in the year ending March 2019. This will be done via the key objective of accelerating overseas expansion in the USA and Australia where stable growth is expected, as well as focusing on the ASEAN region that is likely to continue medium- to long-term growth.

In America, Stanley-Martin, which is involved in single-family housing in the eastern states of Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland, became a subsidiary of Daiwa House USA Inc. (Head office: Delaware, USA, President: Takeshi Kosokabe) on February 13, 2017, and tapped into the housing business of the Group in the USA.

In this context, the Group plans to expand its business area in the USA through Stanley-Martin's acquisition of substantially all of the single-family housing business of FrontDoor located in Georgia and South Carolina.

2. Businesses and assets subject to takeover

FrontDoor is currently operating its single-family housing businesses in the states of Georgia, South Carolina and Florida. However, Stanley-Martin is only planning to acquire the assets located in Georgia and South Carolina. The acquisition by Stanley-Martin will include real estate assets held directly by FrontDoor in 12 locations and equity interests in 6 joint ventures as well as management and employees that will join Stanley-Martin.

3. Process & schedule

December 5, 2017: Resolution of Board of Directors of Stanley-Martin
December 20, 2017: Concluding date for business transfer agreement
End of January 2018 (scheduled): Implementation of business transfer

4. Impact on results

The effects of this business takeover on the consolidated results of the Group will be immaterial.

For details, please visit
http://prw.kyodonews.jp/attach/201712279476-O1-vRB2Ov88.pdf 


Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daiwa-house-announces-takeover-of-single-family-housing-business-of-fd-communities-by-stanley-martin-communities-as-daiwa-expands-housing-sales-area-in-usa-300578046.html

SOURCE Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:52a MUNDIAL PRODUTOS DE CONSUMO : Pharaohs’ll shock the world in Russia – Salah
05:51a LAW UNION AND ROCK INSURANCE : It’s safer to insure your buildings –Orimolade
05:48a HOKU : Blockbuster shows, topical theater, fond farewells impressed in '17
05:47a APPLE : What You Can Do Now to Protect Against the Chip Flaws
05:47a SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : LG may supply OLED display for next Apple iPhone
05:46a SOTHEBY'S : puts New York on the car auction circuit
05:44a Investigators from Catholic University of Korea Zero in on Laboratory Research (Simultaneous determination of saikosaponin a, paeonol, and...
05:43a ASSEM TECHNOLOGY : Accelerometer assem
05:43a TERUMO : Terumo
05:43a BARTECH FOUNDER JOHN W. BARFIELD : A Business Legend and Pioneer
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.