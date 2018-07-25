Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dali Foods : Announcements and Notices -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 08:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Dali Foods Group Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3799)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL PLACE

OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Dali Foods Group Company Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong has been relocated to Room 2601, 26th Floor, One Harbourfront, 18 Tak Fung Street, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong with effect from July 25, 2018. The Company's telephone number remains changed as (852) 3583 3799.

By Order of the Board

Dali Foods Group Company Limited

Xu Shihui Chairman

China, July 25, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. XU Shihui, Mr. ZHUANG Weiqiang and Ms. XU Yangyang as executive directors; Ms. XU Biying and Ms. HU Xiaoling as non-executive directors; Dr. LIN Zhijun, Mr. LIU Xiaobin and Mr. CHENG Hanchuan as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Dali Foods Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 12:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:46pNATIONAL BANK : and IDB to establish first Islamic bank in Kyrgyzstan
AQ
02:46pAVX : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:46pLG DISPLAY : European and U.S. markets close higher | Calamatta Cuschieri
AQ
02:46pROLLINS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:46pNEW AGE METALS : Engages P&E Mining Consultants Inc to Complete Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) Study on its 100% Owned River Valley Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project, Sudbury Ontario
AQ
02:46pIndustry Veteran Scott Giroux Joins Hiring Marketplace Crowdstaffing to Amplify Expanding Talent Network
GL
02:46pJordan Maron Joins Board of Advisors at SUB2r
PR
02:46pNew Book Provides Safe Strategies For Exiting Violent Relationships
PR
02:46pCV Sciences, Inc. Pre-Announces Record Second Quarter 2018 Sales
GL
02:46pUMB FINANCIAL CORP : UMB Financial Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO DE SABADELL : BANCO DE SABADELL : Sabadell to Sell Loan Portfolio to Deutsche Bank, Carval Investors
3STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q2 2018 Financial Results
4Vodafone's Colao signs off with subdued quarter
5VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : Backs Full-Year Guidance as 1Q Revenue Falls

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.