Dali Foods : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Dali Foods Group Company Limited 達 利 食 品 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3799)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL PLACE

OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Dali Foods Group Company Limited 達利食品集團 有限公司 (the ''Company'') hereby announces that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong has been relocated to Room 2601, 26th Floor, One Harbourfront, 18 Tak Fung Street, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong with effect from July 25, 2018. The Company's telephone number remains changed as (852) 3583 3799.

By Order of the Board

Dali Foods Group Company Limited 達利食品集團有限公司

Xu Shihui Chairman

China, July 25, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. XU Shihui, Mr. ZHUANG Weiqiang and Ms. XU Yangyang as executive directors; Ms. XU Biying and Ms. HU Xiaoling as non-executive directors; Dr. LIN Zhijun, Mr. LIU Xiaobin and Mr. CHENG Hanchuan as independent non-executive directors.