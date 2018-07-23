Log in
Dalian Commodity Exchange : 2018-07-23DCE Completes Global LEI Registration

07/23/2018 | 04:38am CEST

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) recently acquired the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) upon examination and approval of China's Local Operating Unit (LOU) of the Global LEI System. The global LEI is an exclusive 20-digit alpha-numeric code distributed to a legal entity based on the standards in the 'Financial Services - Legal Entity Identifier' (ISO 17442: 2012) developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Information of LEI for DCE: the legal entity name is Dalian Commodity Exchange and the LEI code is 30030064E0J21BJXFK77.

It is learnt that LEIs are used to identify legal entities engaging in international financial trading. This move enables overseas entities to compliantly participate in futures trading on DCE and facilitate the smooth operation of DCE's international businesses.

DISCLAIMER: The content of this English website is mainly translated by a third-party company. DCE has neither approved nor endorsed this English language version as an equivalent of the simplified Chinese character version. DCE and/or its subsidiaries accept no liability for any loss or damage, and make no warranty, guarantee, undertaking or representation in relation to the accuracy, reliability, availability or completeness of the content of this English website.

Disclaimer

Dalian Commodity Exchange published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 02:37:03 UTC
