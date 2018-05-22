Daliworks and TrackNet Partner in Deploying Innovative Smart Building Solutions in Asia Pacific

Daliworks Thing+ IoT Cloud Platform combined with TrackNet’s TrackCentral LoRaWAN network server and LoRa end-to-end connectivity optimizes energy efficiency in buildings and commercial greenhouses.

Daliworks, a leading provider of cloud platforms and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), and TrackNet, Inc., a cutting-edge LoRaWAN Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, announced the deployment of smart building and smart greenhouse solutions in Korea and Japan. The complete end-to-end solution of sensors, network, and cloud IoT platforms optimizes energy efficiency, ensures optimal conditions, and reduces the total cost of management.

The combined solution from Daliworks and TrackNet significantly reduces the cost and improves the return on investment (ROI) for smart building and greenhouse deployments. Daliworks’ Thing+™ application platform provides administration, user roles, billing, alerts, and data analysis. It can also be customized and configured on a per-solution basis. The TrackNet TrackCentral solution provides the most advanced LoRaWAN core network solution, including device customization, device management, firmware updates over the air (FUOTA), and the most advanced network analytics platform to provide end-to-end smart connectivity for IoT deployments and applications.

The use of LoRaWAN creates seamless connectivity easily over an entire campus or building with a minimum number of gateways, dramatically simplifying installation and minimizing infrastructure cost. TrackNet and Daliworks have worked closely to develop customized sensors and end-to-end connectivity to meet the key performance indicators (KPIs) that building owners have for these systems.

Access to full-building control, monitoring, and data collection has traditionally required long and costly project-based development, creating a barrier for all but the largest buildings to “get smart.” Through this solution, the cost and expertise required is reduced while delivering the same quality data.

“Daliworks’ market knowledge and powerful cloud platform makes it the ideal partner for TrackNet to develop large-scale deployments in Korea,” says Hardy Schmidbauer, CEO of TrackNet. “We believe smart building is one of the fastest growing market segments in IoT due to its very high ROI.”

“What we’ve built together with TrackNet is nothing less than a complete disruption of this market. We enable any building, large or small, old or new, to immediately skip a generation of costly capital-intensive equipment,” remarks Soonho Lee, CEO of Daliworks.

About TrackNet

TrackNet provides highly scalable LoRaWAN IoT solutions for consumers and industry, focusing on ease of use and unparalleled scalability to enable a new era of exponentially growing LPWAN deployments for a sustainable world. TrackNet has developed the most powerful core LoRaWAN network server and end-to-end smart connectivity for targeted LPWAN and IoT applications. The company is a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance and the TrackNet team has been instrumental in specifying, building, and establishing LoRaWAN and the LoRa Alliance for more than five years. It has been brought to life by former Semtech and IBM employees with decades of cumulated real-world experience in embedded and RF systems, wireless networks, network management, end-to-end security, and solutions development for the whole spectrum from small-scale private networks to carrier-grade deployments. TrackNet has offices in Switzerland and California. More information is at www.tracknet.io.

About Daliworks

Daliworks provides a cloud-based IOT platform containing the core functionality required for businesses to create and customize end-to-end IOT solutions. Focused on supporting quick-to-market IOT development, this platform, Thing+, is the leading platform for IOT application and solution development in South Korea. The platform enables most forms of dashboard-based data visualization, automated rules and alarms, and data analysis. Data processing and handling is provided by the Thing+ cloud, able to be run on any cloud system, or as an “on-premise” solution that can be run on a local data center or server. Administration, user roles, billing, and data analysis are all part of the core platform and can be customized and configured on a per-solution basis. Daliworks’ team is primarily composed of experts in the fields of M2M and telecommunications and works directly with some of the largest companies in Korea. For more information, please visit www.daliworks.net.

