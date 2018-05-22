Daliworks and TrackNet Partner in Deploying Innovative Smart Building Solutions in Asia Pacific

Daliworks, a leading provider of cloud platforms and solutions for the
Internet of Things (IoT), and TrackNet,
Inc., a cutting-edge LoRaWAN Internet of Things (IoT) solutions
provider, announced the deployment of smart building and smart
greenhouse solutions in Korea and Japan. The complete end-to-end
solution of sensors, network, and cloud IoT platforms optimizes energy
efficiency, ensures optimal conditions, and reduces the total cost of
management.
The combined solution from Daliworks and TrackNet significantly reduces
the cost and improves the return on investment (ROI) for smart building
and greenhouse deployments. Daliworks’ Thing+™ application platform
provides administration, user roles, billing, alerts, and data analysis.
It can also be customized and configured on a per-solution basis. The
TrackNet TrackCentral solution provides the most advanced LoRaWAN core
network solution, including device customization, device management,
firmware updates over the air (FUOTA), and the most advanced network
analytics platform to provide end-to-end smart connectivity for IoT
deployments and applications.
The use of LoRaWAN creates seamless connectivity easily over an entire
campus or building with a minimum number of gateways, dramatically
simplifying installation and minimizing infrastructure cost. TrackNet
and Daliworks have worked closely to develop customized sensors and
end-to-end connectivity to meet the key performance indicators (KPIs)
that building owners have for these systems.
Access to full-building control, monitoring, and data collection has
traditionally required long and costly project-based development,
creating a barrier for all but the largest buildings to “get smart.”
Through this solution, the cost and expertise required is reduced while
delivering the same quality data.
“Daliworks’ market knowledge and powerful cloud platform makes it the
ideal partner for TrackNet to develop large-scale deployments in Korea,”
says Hardy Schmidbauer, CEO of TrackNet. “We believe smart building is
one of the fastest growing market segments in IoT due to its very high
ROI.”
“What we’ve built together with TrackNet is nothing less than a complete
disruption of this market. We enable any building, large or small, old
or new, to immediately skip a generation of costly capital-intensive
equipment,” remarks Soonho Lee, CEO of Daliworks.
About TrackNet
TrackNet provides highly scalable LoRaWAN IoT solutions for consumers
and industry, focusing on ease of use and unparalleled scalability to
enable a new era of exponentially growing LPWAN deployments for a
sustainable world. TrackNet has developed the most powerful core LoRaWAN
network server and end-to-end smart connectivity for targeted LPWAN and
IoT applications. The company is a contributing member of the LoRa
Alliance and the TrackNet team has been instrumental in specifying,
building, and establishing LoRaWAN and the LoRa Alliance for more than
five years. It has been brought to life by former Semtech and IBM
employees with decades of cumulated real-world experience in embedded
and RF systems, wireless networks, network management, end-to-end
security, and solutions development for the whole spectrum from
small-scale private networks to carrier-grade deployments. TrackNet has
offices in Switzerland and California. More information is at www.tracknet.io.
About Daliworks
Daliworks provides a cloud-based IOT platform containing the core
functionality required for businesses to create and customize end-to-end
IOT solutions. Focused on supporting quick-to-market IOT development,
this platform, Thing+, is the leading platform for IOT application and
solution development in South Korea. The platform enables most forms of
dashboard-based data visualization, automated rules and alarms, and data
analysis. Data processing and handling is provided by the Thing+ cloud,
able to be run on any cloud system, or as an “on-premise” solution that
can be run on a local data center or server. Administration, user roles,
billing, and data analysis are all part of the core platform and can be
customized and configured on a per-solution basis. Daliworks’ team is
primarily composed of experts in the fields of M2M and
telecommunications and works directly with some of the largest companies
in Korea. For more information, please visit www.daliworks.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005973/en/