Damac Properties Dubai PSC : Introduces Reva Heights in Business Bay

07/29/2018 | 10:07am EDT

DAMAC Properties has announced the release of exclusive one and two-bedroom apartments at Rěva Heights in Dubai's prestigious Business Bay. Offering exquisitely-designed spaces at affordable prices, Rěva Heights is home to luxury apartments from levels 17 to 26, which overlook the spectacular Dubai Canal.

Situated in DAMAC's latest Business Bay development, Rěva Residences, one-bedroom apartments in Rěva Heights will be available starting at just AED 801,000. Customers can get more information about Rěva Heights and take advantage of exclusive onsite payment plans during the official launch event, hosted on Saturday, 4th August 2018. The full-day event is to take place at various DAMAC Sales offices, between 10 am and 7 pm.

'Aspiring homeowners and residents wish to live at a convenient address, without compromising on quality. Rěva Heights promises to live up to their expectations,' said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at DAMAC Properties. 'Rěva Heights offers everything a modern, upwardly mobile executive or young couple could want, right in the heart of the city. From elegant interiors and world-class amenities to breath-taking views, the entire luxury tower is inspired by the neighbourhood's lavish lifestyle.'

Located on the south ridge of Business Bay with panoramic views of Dubai Canal, Rěva Residences offers a luxurious lifestyle featuring state-of-the-art amenities, including separate wellness facilities for men and women and a temperature-controlled pool. The area offers a wealth of lush parks, as well as dining, entertainment and shopping hubs within walking distance. The tower is also minutes away from the world's largest mall, and less than 15 minutes away from the Dubai International Airport.

Disclaimer

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PSC published this content on 29 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 14:06:03 UTC
