Damac Properties Dubai PSC : The Award-winning DAMAC Heights Tower Welcomes its New Tenants to Luxury Waterfront Living in Dubai Marina

DAMAC Properties has announced the handover of its DAMAC Heights tower which is also home to DAMAC Residenze with interiors by Fendi Casa. The award-winning 94 floor tower, located right at the promenade of Dubai Marina, features luxurious one, two, three, four-bedroom apartments and five-bedroom penthouses with expansive views of the Arabian Gulf.

The top 40 floors of the tower, which overlook the Palm Jumeirah, make up DAMAC Residenze, its ultra-luxury offering which features carefully crafted interiors by Fendi Casa. The common areas and interiors of the spacious apartments have been designed by Fendi Casa, creating a truly exquisite living experience for residents. The tower also features a separate Fendi lobby with direct elevator access exclusively to DAMAC Residenze units.

'Standing tall in the last area of platinum real estate in Dubai Marina, DAMAC Heights and DAMAC Residenze provides residents a slice of the very best of what this city has to offer,' said Ali Sajwani, General Manager of Operations at DAMAC Properties. 'The handover of new homes is one of the most gratifying phases in real estate development. Welcoming customers into their new homes and watching the joy on their faces, when they first walk through their properties, reinforces our purpose at DAMAC.'

Designed by Aedas, the award-winning architectural firm, DAMAC Heights offers an indulgent lifestyle featuring world-class amenities such as a theatre-grade media room, an infinity pool overlooking the marina, separate health clubs for men and women, and a premium resident lounge perfect for hosting intimate and stylish gatherings. Residents of DAMAC Heights also become part of the premium living experience that this location offers. With easy access to workout areas, jogging and cycle-friendly routes, to world-class dining and shopping experiences, residents of the tower enjoy modern amenities and lively surroundings 365 days a year.

The completion of the tower marks a busy period for DAMAC as it prepares to handover units at a number of its flagship projects in Dubai and the region, including homes in DAMAC Hills, DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts Dubai, and DAMAC Tower Amman.