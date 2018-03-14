Daniel Clasen Joins Johnson & Quin as Manager of Postal Optimization and Logistics

Johnson & Quin, a recognized name in full-service direct mail production and mailing services, announced that Daniel Clasen has joined the company as Manager of Postal Optimization and Logistics. Clasen will be responsible for further developing Johnson & Quin’s postal optimization processes to provide clients with the most cost-effective postage and freight costs while accurately targeting in-home dates.

Clasen has extensive experience working with postal optimization including mailing software, postal planning and logistics management. He has worked with a variety of clients to provide solutions to improve mail operations workflow, ensure accurate USPS acceptance and delivery of mail, and decrease postage costs.

Most recently Clasen has worked at Window Book, a mailing optimization software firm. As Sr. Director of Sales, he identified clients’ mailing challenges and created solutions to fill gaps between mail production operations and USPS electronic acceptance. He has worked as Director of Sales at WIT Postal Logistics, a postal planning and logistics management firm, providing mail-related and transportation services. Clasen also has a strong background in direct mail lists, data processing and analytics with Experian Marketing Services.

“Dan brings extensive knowledge in mailing requirements, postal regulations, and logistics to Johnson & Quin to further our expertise. We mail millions of direct mail packages for our clients. Postage costs are a huge piece of the direct mail budget, and our clients depend on us to obtain the lowest postage and delivery costs while meeting their in-home dates. Dan will continue to enhance and expand our services and help clients manage their postage costs and delivery,” said Bob Arkema, Executive Vice President at Johnson & Quin. “We look forward to working with Dan and expanding our postal expertise.”

About Johnson & Quin

Johnson & Quin offers the latest production technologies including high-speed full color inkjet printing in combination with postal and mailing services to achieve the lowest postage and delivery costs. Johnson & Quin offers data services, other digital personalization and printing options, and certified data security. Johnson & Quin excels at high volume complex projects requiring personalized and variable data printing. For more information see www.j-quin.com, or find Johnson & Quin on Twitter or Facebook.

