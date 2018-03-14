Daniel Clasen Joins Johnson & Quin as Manager of Postal Optimization and Logistics

Johnson
& Quin, a recognized name in full-service direct mail production
and mailing services, announced that Daniel Clasen has joined the
company as Manager of Postal Optimization and Logistics. Clasen will be
responsible for further developing Johnson & Quin’s postal optimization
processes to provide clients with the most cost-effective postage and
freight costs while accurately targeting in-home dates.
Clasen has extensive experience working with postal optimization
including mailing software, postal planning and logistics management. He
has worked with a variety of clients to provide solutions to improve
mail operations workflow, ensure accurate USPS acceptance and delivery
of mail, and decrease postage costs.
Most recently Clasen has worked at Window Book, a mailing optimization
software firm. As Sr. Director of Sales, he identified clients’ mailing
challenges and created solutions to fill gaps between mail production
operations and USPS electronic acceptance. He has worked as Director of
Sales at WIT Postal Logistics, a postal planning and logistics
management firm, providing mail-related and transportation services.
Clasen also has a strong background in direct mail lists, data
processing and analytics with Experian Marketing Services.
“Dan brings extensive knowledge in mailing requirements, postal
regulations, and logistics to Johnson & Quin to further our expertise.
We mail millions of direct mail packages for our clients. Postage costs
are a huge piece of the direct mail budget, and our clients depend on us
to obtain the lowest postage and delivery costs while meeting their
in-home dates. Dan will continue to enhance and expand our services and
help clients manage their postage costs and delivery,” said Bob Arkema,
Executive Vice President at Johnson & Quin. “We look forward to working
with Dan and expanding our postal expertise.”
