Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Daniel Clasen Joins Johnson & Quin as Manager of Postal Optimization and Logistics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 05:31pm CET

Johnson & Quin, a recognized name in full-service direct mail production and mailing services, announced that Daniel Clasen has joined the company as Manager of Postal Optimization and Logistics. Clasen will be responsible for further developing Johnson & Quin’s postal optimization processes to provide clients with the most cost-effective postage and freight costs while accurately targeting in-home dates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005793/en/

Johnson & Quin, a full-service direct mail production and mailing services firm, announced that Dani ...

Johnson & Quin, a full-service direct mail production and mailing services firm, announced that Daniel Clasen has joined the company as Manager of Postal Optimization and Logistics. (Photo: Business Wire)

Clasen has extensive experience working with postal optimization including mailing software, postal planning and logistics management. He has worked with a variety of clients to provide solutions to improve mail operations workflow, ensure accurate USPS acceptance and delivery of mail, and decrease postage costs.

Most recently Clasen has worked at Window Book, a mailing optimization software firm. As Sr. Director of Sales, he identified clients’ mailing challenges and created solutions to fill gaps between mail production operations and USPS electronic acceptance. He has worked as Director of Sales at WIT Postal Logistics, a postal planning and logistics management firm, providing mail-related and transportation services. Clasen also has a strong background in direct mail lists, data processing and analytics with Experian Marketing Services.

“Dan brings extensive knowledge in mailing requirements, postal regulations, and logistics to Johnson & Quin to further our expertise. We mail millions of direct mail packages for our clients. Postage costs are a huge piece of the direct mail budget, and our clients depend on us to obtain the lowest postage and delivery costs while meeting their in-home dates. Dan will continue to enhance and expand our services and help clients manage their postage costs and delivery,” said Bob Arkema, Executive Vice President at Johnson & Quin. “We look forward to working with Dan and expanding our postal expertise.”

About Johnson & Quin

Johnson & Quin offers the latest production technologies including high-speed full color inkjet printing in combination with postal and mailing services to achieve the lowest postage and delivery costs. Johnson & Quin offers data services, other digital personalization and printing options, and certified data security. Johnson & Quin excels at high volume complex projects requiring personalized and variable data printing. For more information see www.j-quin.com, or find Johnson & Quin on Twitter or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:42pWeyland Tech, Inc. Announces Acquisition Offer From Strategic Partners DDBill Payment Co., Ltd. and Dinpay Technology Group Ltd.
GL
05:41pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : One-time embattled Chipotle CMO resigns with perks
AQ
05:41pSHILOH INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:41pWaypoint Campus Housing Acquires Student Housing Properties Serving Auburn University and University of Kansas, Lawrence
BU
05:41pGLOBAL CANCER SYMPTOMS PARTNERING 2012-2018 : Deals by Company A-Z, Industry Sector, Stage of Development & Technology Type - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:41pImmunoRestoration Announces Exclusive License to Immunotherapeutic Cancer Vaccine Platform from the University of Pennsylvania
BU
05:41pJCDECAUX : North America is certified a "Great Place to Work®"
GL
05:40pWalmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon
RE
05:40pATLAS MARA : Zimdaba London 2018 Investment forum on 15th and 16th March to bring senior Zimbabwean Ministers to London
AQ
05:40pPATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : PATRIZIA delivers excellent performance across a stronger pan-European platform in 2017
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
3VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trade war concerns flatten yields, roil stocks
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.