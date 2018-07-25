Daniel Gregus Named National Associate Director of Clearance and Settlement Examination Program

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Daniel Gregus has been named National Associate Director of the Clearance and Settlement examination program in the agency’s Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations (OCIE). Mr. Gregus has successfully led this program in an acting role since October 2016.

Mr. Gregus is a 25-year veteran of the agency. He has served as the Associate Regional Director for the Broker-Dealer Examination Program in the SEC’s Chicago office since June 2015 and will continue in that role while formally assuming this additional leadership position in OCIE. He began his SEC career in the Enforcement Division in Chicago in 1993 and was later named Assistant Regional Director for Enforcement prior to joining the broker-dealer examination program in Chicago in 2007.

“Dan has displayed an unwavering commitment to promoting and strengthening compliance at registrants for the benefit of our Main Street investors, and he is well-suited to take on this new role,” said OCIE Director Peter B. Driscoll. “Clearing agencies serve a critical role in our market infrastructure and I believe that Dan’s expertise will help us to continue our risk-based oversight of these important entities.”

Mr. Gregus added, “I look forward to helping to ensure the safety of our markets by promoting and strengthening compliance at these entities, which are central to our market system and investors. I am privileged to take over the leadership of such a talented exam team.”

Mr. Gregus graduated with highest honors from the University of Illinois, where he was captain of the varsity football team and a three-time Academic All-American. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Illinois College of Law and spent seven years in private practice in Chicago before joining the SEC.