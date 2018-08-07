Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Daniel Melamed, Founder of Excalibur Equities Who is Devoted to Philanthropy, Donates Items to Local Children's Hospital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 01:19pm CEST

Melamed Recently Gave a Number of Items to Cohen Children?s Medical Center in Long Island, Including LEGO Sets, a Nintendo Switch and Much More

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / For years, successful entrepreneur Daniel Melamed, who is the founder of Excalibur Equities Corp., has been devoted to philanthropy. Recently, Melamed had the opportunity to once again be a community philanthropist when he donated a number of items to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Long Island.

To read more about Daniel Melamed and his work with Excalibur Equities Corp., please visit https://www.danielmelamed.com/about/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/508803/6f34b7b6-2b45-4044-944c-492e4a802a1d.png

As a spokesperson for Daniel Melamed noted, he recently gave a variety of items to the children's hospital including a Nintendo Switch, LEGO sets, arts and crafts kits, and Uno cards - to name a few.

The fact that Melamed would make such a generous donation will not surprise the many clients he has worked with over the years, or the members of his local community. Melamed is well-known as a philanthropist and a supporter of many causes including the FIDF, Chabbad and his local Temple. He also enjoys serving as a mentor and guidance counselor to a number of youth in his community.

Melamed, who immigrated to the United States from Teheran, Iran when he was 11 years old, is also committed to his company, and offering his valued clients the best possible service.

"In 2000, Daniel found his calling in real estate," the spokesperson noted, adding that after he worked in the field for a few short months, Melamed ventured out to open his own company in Canaries Brooklyn.

"Over the years he expanded the company into a full-service family owned real estate firm with an impressive commercial real estate portfolio."

Excalibur Equities was founded in 2015 by Melamed. To date, the spokesperson noted, the company has owned and operated more than 30 properties throughout New York City with a primary focus on Brooklyn.

About Daniel Melamed and Excalibur Equities Corp.:

Excalibur Equities Corp., the Property Management division of Daniel Melamed, is a ten-year private family-owned real estate services company. Excalibur Equities prides itself on its hands-on style, which leads to a closer landlord-tenant relationship, and is the key to Excalibur Equities' success. Thanks to Melamed's hard work and dedication, Excalibur Equities has earned a reputation as a compassionate, flexible and reliable management service. For more information, please visit http://www.danielmelamed.com/.

Contact:

Maxwell Xu
[email protected]
9176337217

SOURCE: Daniel Melamed


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:41pQUINSTREET : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Record Fiscal Year 2018 Results
PU
01:41pAES : Q2 Media Advisory
PU
01:41pLOCKHEED MARTIN : MILITARY $564,445 Federal Contract Awarded to Lockheed Martin
AQ
01:41pLOCKHEED MARTIN : MILITARY $686,933 Federal Contract Awarded to Lockheed Martin
AQ
01:41pDETAILED RESEARCH : Economic Perspectives on Alleghany, Enable Midstream Partners, LP, XOMA, MCBC, Unifi, and Tyler Technologies — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
GL
01:40pGLENCORE : poised for record profit despite horrible year
AQ
01:39pTHM CP NPV : TMMI - Total Multimedia, Inc. Releases Video Player on Microsoft App Store, Establishes Offices in New York City and Silicon Prairie
PR
01:39pNATL GENEP : National General Holdings Corp. to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:38pALAA POWE5P22 : FERC Issues Notice Involving Alabama Power
AQ
01:38pGLOBAL EDUCATION : Why a Global Education Is Important for CNM Students
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : China bounce pushes world shares toward six-month high
2BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
3AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
4UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
5ORIFLAME HOLDING AG : ORIFLAME : Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.