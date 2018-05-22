For more than 60 years, Wilsonart has continually pushed the design
envelope to recreate the authentic look of wood, metal and stone into
sustainable laminate surfaces. And now, an unexpected part of nature is
inspiring their latest collection. The “Slice
of Ice by Danny Seo” line, which brings a very modern, high end look
to laminate, is influenced by the striations that have developed in
glacial ice over thousands of years. Working closely with designer, TV
host and magazine Editor-in-Chief Danny Seo, the collection of nine
designs was developed over the last two years and features “cracked ice”
patterns in light icy blues, dark blues, and shades of gray, white and
black.
White Iceberg is a large-scale white stone design with black and grey veining. This design was created from actual photos of glaciers. (Photo: Business Wire)
“I find inspiration everywhere in nature, and it seems the beautiful
cool tones, colors and patterns you find in glaciers are the last
untapped design resources,” says Danny, the host of the Emmy-winning
“Naturally, Danny Seo” on NBC and Editor-in-Chief of the magazine of the
same name. “The perfect artist is Mother Nature and the stunning
patterns are familiar, yet fresh and modern. They work as a gorgeous
cool countertop, or to create a stunning effect when used vertically on
walls.”
“Collaborating with Danny to develop this collection has not only been
exciting but also a privilege for Wilsonart,” said Tammy Weadock,
Marketing Communications Manager at Wilsonart. “The ‘Slice of Ice by
Danny Seo’ designs are contemporary, surprising and an important
addition to our Virtual
Design Library.”
Sapphire Ice | Fine Velvet Texture | Y0624-38 – a large-scale stone
design with white and blue veining. This dramatic deep blue design has
levels of transparency, creating visual interest.
Onyx Ice | Fine Velvet Texture | Y0625-38 – a dramatic black stone
design with large white and grey veining. This large-scale design has a
beautiful transparency effect.
Diamond Ice | Soft Silk Finish | Y0626K-21 – a warm white large-scale
stone design with large grey veining. This beautiful pattern has visual
transparency for a bold look.
White Iceberg | Fine Velvet Texture | Y0627-38 – a large-scale white
stone design with black and grey veining. This design was created from
actual photos of glaciers.
Blue Iceberg | Fine Velvet Texture | Y0628-38 – a large-scale pale blue
stone design with black veining. This design and its coloration was
created from actual photos of glaciers.
Polar Hex | Fine Velvet Texture | Y0629-38 – an abstracted stone design
made up of hexagons. This medium-scale design is in blacks, greys and
white.
Frozen Hex | Fine Velvet Texture | Y0631-38 – a medium-scale abstracted
stone design made up of hexagons in blues, greys, white and black.
Arctic Voyage | Soft Silk Finish | Y0633K-21 – a large-scale stone
design in warm white and greys. The design was inspired by ice packs
found in the Arctic sea.
Arctic Expedition | Soft Silk Finish | Y0634K-21 – a medium grey and
charcoal stone design. This stunning large-scale design was inspired by
Arctic ice flows.
The “Slice of Ice by Danny Seo” collection is now available online as
part of the Wilsonart®
Virtual Design Library, an evolving curation of boutique laminates
available to ship 21 days from factory.
About Wilsonart
Wilsonart, a world leading engineered
surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love,
with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The company
manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid
Surface, Coordinated TFL and Edgebanding and other engineered surface
options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential,
hospitality and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®,
Resopal®, Polyrey®, Arborite®, Laminart®, Bushboard™, Shore™, Mermaid™,
Ralph Wilson®, KML® and Durcon® brands, the company continuously
redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and
aesthetics. For more information, visit www.wilsonart.com
About Danny Seo
Through his namesake
magazine "Naturally, Danny Seo" and Emmy
Award-winning TV show of the same name, lifestyle expert Danny Seo
has shared his creative ideas for over 20 years to become the country's
leading authority on modern, healthy, eco-friendly living. In addition
to the magazine and weekly TV show on NBC, the Danny Seo portfolio also
includes a full line of Danny Seo home, kitchen and decorative products
sold in over 4,000 stores; a nationally syndicated column called "Do
Just One Thing," and over 10 bestselling books including his latest:
"Naturally, Delicious: 100 Recipes for Healthy Eats that Make You
Happy." Follow Danny on Twitter and Instagram @dannyseomag.
