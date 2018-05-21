Log in
DarioHealth to Present at Chardan's Digital Health Conference

05/21/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leading global digital health company with mobile health and big data solutions, today announced that Erez Raphael, Chairman and CEO of DarioHealth, will be delivering a presentation at Chardan's Digital Health Conference.

DarioHealth Logo

Chardan's Digital Health Conference
Date: May 22, 2018
Time: 1:45 PM PDT
Location: Le Meridien, B-Level, San Francisco
Presenter: Erez Raphael, Chairman and CEO

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel. For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact: Shmuel Herschberg, Marketing Director, [email protected], 1-914-775-5548

DarioHealth Public Relations Contact: Terese Kelly, Rosica PR, [email protected], 1-201-843-5600

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact: Westwicke Partners, [email protected], 1-443-213-0500

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dariohealth-to-present-at-chardans-digital-health-conference-300652130.html

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
