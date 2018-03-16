Daseke Reports Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017
ADDISON, Texas, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) (NASDAQ:DSKEW), a leading consolidator and the largest owner of flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics solutions in North America, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter (where applicable)
Revenue increased 71% to $257.2 million.
Net income was $38.8 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.8 million, or $(0.57) per share.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 51% to $23.1 million.
Acquired three top-tier flatbed and specialized carriers of scale.
Full Year 2017 Highlights vs. 2016 (where applicable)
Total revenue increased 30% to $846.3 million.
Net income was $27.0 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to a net loss of $12.3 million, or $(0.81) per share.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $91.9 million.
Acquired seven companies of scale, nearly doubling Daseke’s size on an acquisition-adjusted revenue basis.
Management Commentary
“2017 was a rewarding and successful year in the execution of our long-term strategy to build the premier flatbed and specialized logistics provider,” said Don Daseke, chairman, president and CEO. “Daseke’s two core principles are investing in great people and building an organization of scale. To that end, 2017 was right on track. We completed seven acquisitions of scale that brought on many highly talented employees and nearly doubled the size of our company on an acquisition-adjusted basis to $1.3 billion."
“Acquisitions remain a key tenet of our growth strategy,” continued Daseke, “and in 2018 we will focus on three areas. First, we will look at specific market niches where we would expect to generate higher margins, such as our entrance into the high-security cargo market in 2017. Second, we will seek small, highly accretive tuck-in acquisitions that benefit from our scalable platform. Finally, we will continue our general stated strategy of flatbed and specialized transactions, but with a sharper focus on organic growth once integrated."
Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 71% to $257.2 million compared to $150.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by the acquisition of seven operating companies of scale during 2017. Excluding the acquisitions, revenues increased 14% due to an increase in rates.
Net income in the fourth quarter of 2017 improved to $38.8 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.8 million, or $(0.57) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2017 included a $46.0 million tax benefit as a result of the December 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP term defined below) increased 51% to $23.1 million compared to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Both the increase in net income and Adjusted EBITDA was driven by the aforementioned acquisitions.
Full Year 2017 Financial Results
Revenues in 2017 increased 30% to $846.3 million compared to $651.8 million in 2016 due to the aforementioned acquisitions. Excluding the acquisitions, revenues increased 6% due to higher rates and higher fuel prices, which increased fuel surcharge revenue.
Net income in 2017 improved to $27.0 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to a net loss of $12.3 million, or $(0.81) per share, in 2016. Net income in 2017 included the $46.0 million tax benefit.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $91.9 million compared to $88.2 million in 2016. Both the increase in net income and Adjusted EBITDA was due to the seven acquisitions of scale completed in 2017.
Segment Results
Flatbed Solutions - Flatbed Solutions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 37% to $100.3 million compared to $73.3 million in the year-ago quarter. This was driven by an 11% increase in flatbed rate per mile and 7% growth in revenue per truck. On December 1, 2017, Daseke closed the acquisition of TSH & Co., its only acquisition in the Flatbed Solutions segment during 2017. Operating income was $3.5 million, up 119% from $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
In 2017, Flatbed Solutions revenue increased 14% to $354.1 million compared to $310.4 million in 2016. The increase was driven by an 11.3% increase in flatbed rate per mile and 4.9% growth in revenue per truck. Operating income in 2017 increased 18% to $18.5 million compared to $15.6 million in 2016.
Specialized Solutions - Specialized Solutions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 102% to $158.8 million compared to $78.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by a slight increase in specialized rate per mile and 5% growth in revenue per truck. In addition, the company closed two acquisitions (Moore Freight Services and Roadmaster Group) in the Specialized Solutions segment during the fourth quarter of 2017. Operating income was $2.6 million, up 63% from $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
In 2017, Specialized Solutions revenue increased 44% to $499.1 million compared to $346.0 million in 2016. The increase was driven by six acquisitions of scale (Moore Freight Services, Roadmaster Group, R&R Trucking Holdings, The Steelman Companies, Schilli Transportation Services and Big Freight Systems) in the Specialized Solutions segment during 2017. Operating income in 2017 decreased 6% to $15.3 million compared to $16.3 million in 2016.
2018 Outlook
In 2018, Daseke expects to grow revenue on an organic basis to approximately $1.35 billion compared to $846.3 million in 2017. The company expects to grow organic Adjusted EBITDA to approximately $150 million compared to $91.6 million in 2017. Capital expenditures in 2018 are expected to range between $85-$105 million, which includes $20-$40 million in growth capital expenditures, compared to $19.8 million in total capital expenditures in 2017. The details of the increase will be discussed on today's call.
Conference Call
Daseke will hold a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results.
Date: Friday, March 16, 2018 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Central time) Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-242-9918 International dial-in number: 1-414-238-9803 Conference ID: 5679584
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at investor.daseke.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 30, 2018.
Daseke is a leading consolidator and the largest owner of flatbed and specialized transportation solutions in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to some of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through its experienced people, more than 5,200 trucks, more than 11,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
This news release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR, Acquisition Adjusted, free cash flow and adjusted operating ratio. Other companies in Daseke’s industry may define these non-GAAP measures differently than Daseke does, and as a result, it may be difficult to use these non-GAAP measures to compare the performance of those companies to Daseke’s performance. Daseke’s management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and instead relies primarily on Daseke’s GAAP results and uses non-GAAP measures supplementally.
Daseke defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, including other fees and charges associated with indebtedness, net of interest income, (iii) income taxes, (iv) acquisition-related transaction expenses (including due diligence costs, legal, accounting and other advisory fees and costs, retention and severance payments and financing fees and expenses), (v) stock-based compensation, (vi) non-cash impairments, (vii) losses (gains) on sales of defective revenue equipment out of the normal replacement cycle, (viii) impairments related to defective revenue equipment sold out of the normal replacement cycle, (ix) withdrawn initial public offering-related expenses, (x) non-cash stock and equity-compensation expense, and (xi) expenses related to the business combination that was consummated in February 2017 and related transactions. Daseke defines Adjusted EBITDAR as Adjusted EBITDA plus tractor operating lease charges, and free cash flow as Adjusted EBITDA less net capital expenditures (capital expenditures less proceeds from equipment sales). Daseke defines Acquistion Adjusted as revenue (giving effect to acquisitions during 2017) calculated by adding Daseke’s 2017 revenue and the revenue of each company acquired in 2017 for the period beginning January 1, 2017 and ending on its acquisition date, based on the company’s internal financial statements for the period prior to Daseke’s acquisition.
Daseke’s board of directors and executive management team use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquisition Adjusted as key measures of its performance and for business planning. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquisition Adjusted assist them in comparing Daseke’s operating performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because they remove from Daseke’s operating results the impact of items that, in their opinion, do not reflect Daseke’s core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquisition Adjusted also allows Daseke to more effectively evaluate its operating performance by allowing it to compare the results of operations against its peers without regard to its or its peers’ financing method or capital structure.
Adjusted EBITDAR is used to view operating results before lease charges as these charges can vary widely among trucking companies due to differences in the way that trucking companies finance their fleet acquisitions. Daseke’s method of computing Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with that used in its debt covenants and also is routinely reviewed by its management for that purpose.
Daseke believes its presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquistion Adjusted is useful because they provide investors and industry analysts the same information that Daseke uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating performance. However, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquisition Adjusted are not substitutes for, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, operating income or any other measure prescribed by GAAP, and there are limitations to using non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquistion Adjusted. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquistion Adjusted are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital, tax structure and the historic costs of depreciable assets. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquistion Adjusted should not be considered measures of the income generated by Daseke’s business or discretionary cash available to it to invest in the growth of its business.
Daseke’s board of directors and executive management team use free cash flow to assess the company’s performance and ability to fund operations and make additional investments. Free cash flow represents the cash that its business generates from operations, before taking into account cash movements that are nonoperational. Daseke believes its presentation of free cash flow is useful because it is one of several indicators of Daseke’s ability to service debt, make investments and/or return capital to its stockholders. Daseke also believes that free cash flow is one of several benchmarks used by investors and industry analysts for comparison of performance in its industry, although Daseke’s measure of free cash flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Furthermore, free cash flow is not a substitute for, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, operating income or any other measure prescribed by GAAP, and there are limitations to using non-GAAP measures such as free cash flow. Accordingly, free cash flow should not be considered a measure of the income generated by Daseke’s business or discretionary cash available to it to invest in the growth of its business.
Daseke defines adjusted operating ratio as (a) total operating expenses (i) less fuel surcharges, acquisition related transaction expenses, non-cash impairment charges and withdrawn initial public offering-related expenses and (ii) further adjusted for the net impact of the step-up in basis resulting from acquisitions (such as increased depreciation and amortization expense), as a percentage of (b) total revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue.
Daseke’s board of directors and executive management team view adjusted operating ratio, and its key drivers of revenue quality, growth, expense control and operating efficiency, as a very important measure of Daseke’s performance. Daseke believes fuel surcharge is often volatile and eliminating the impact of this source of revenue (by eliminating fuel surcharge from revenue and by netting fuel surcharge against fuel expense) affords a more consistent basis for comparing its results of operations between periods. Daseke also believes excluding acquisition-related transaction expenses, additional depreciation and amortization expenses as a result of acquisitions, non-cash impairments and withdrawn initial public offering-related expenses enhances the comparability of its performance between periods.
Daseke believes its presentation of adjusted operating ratio is useful because it provides investors and industry analysts the same information that Daseke uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating profitability. However, adjusted operating ratio is not a substitute for, or more meaningful than, operating ratio, operating margin or any other measure derived solely from GAAP measures, and there are limitations to using non-GAAP measures such as adjusted operating ratio. You can find the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures tables below. We have not reconciled non-GAAP forward looking measures to their corresponding GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are unavailable or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable efforts.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “will” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, general economic risks (such as downturns in customers’ business cycles and disruptions in capital and credit markets), driver shortages and increases in driver compensation or owner-operator contracted rates, loss of senior management or key operating personnel, our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions, our ability to identify and execute future acquisitions successfully, seasonality and the impact of weather and other catastrophic events, fluctuations in the price or availability of diesel fuel, increased prices for, or decreases in the availability of, new revenue equipment and decreases in the value of used revenue equipment, our ability to generate sufficient cash to service all of our indebtedness, restrictions in our existing and future debt agreements, increases in interest rates, the impact of governmental regulations and other governmental actions related to the company and its operations, litigation and governmental proceedings, and insurance and claims expenses. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available at www.sec.gov, including Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s definitive proxy statement dated February 6, 2017, particularly the section “Risk Factors—Risk Factors Relating to Daseke’s Business and Industry,” and Daseke’s Current Report on Form 8-K/A, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2017, and amended on May 4, 2017.