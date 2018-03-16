Daseke Reports Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 0 03/16/2018 | 01:31pm CET Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ADDISON, Texas, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) (NASDAQ:DSKEW), a leading consolidator and the largest owner of flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics solutions in North America, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter (where applicable) Revenue increased 71% to $257.2 million.

Net income was $38.8 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.8 million, or $(0.57) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 51% to $23.1 million.

Acquired three top-tier flatbed and specialized carriers of scale. Full Year 2017 Highlights vs. 2016 (where applicable) Total revenue increased 30% to $846.3 million.

Net income was $27.0 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to a net loss of $12.3 million, or $(0.81) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $91.9 million.

Acquired seven companies of scale, nearly doubling Daseke’s size on an acquisition-adjusted revenue basis.

Management Commentary “2017 was a rewarding and successful year in the execution of our long-term strategy to build the premier flatbed and specialized logistics provider,” said Don Daseke, chairman, president and CEO. “Daseke’s two core principles are investing in great people and building an organization of scale. To that end, 2017 was right on track. We completed seven acquisitions of scale that brought on many highly talented employees and nearly doubled the size of our company on an acquisition-adjusted basis to $1.3 billion." “Acquisitions remain a key tenet of our growth strategy,” continued Daseke, “and in 2018 we will focus on three areas. First, we will look at specific market niches where we would expect to generate higher margins, such as our entrance into the high-security cargo market in 2017. Second, we will seek small, highly accretive tuck-in acquisitions that benefit from our scalable platform. Finally, we will continue our general stated strategy of flatbed and specialized transactions, but with a sharper focus on organic growth once integrated." Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 71% to $257.2 million compared to $150.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by the acquisition of seven operating companies of scale during 2017. Excluding the acquisitions, revenues increased 14% due to an increase in rates. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2017 improved to $38.8 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.8 million, or $(0.57) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2017 included a $46.0 million tax benefit as a result of the December 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP term defined below) increased 51% to $23.1 million compared to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Both the increase in net income and Adjusted EBITDA was driven by the aforementioned acquisitions. Full Year 2017 Financial Results Revenues in 2017 increased 30% to $846.3 million compared to $651.8 million in 2016 due to the aforementioned acquisitions. Excluding the acquisitions, revenues increased 6% due to higher rates and higher fuel prices, which increased fuel surcharge revenue. Net income in 2017 improved to $27.0 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to a net loss of $12.3 million, or $(0.81) per share, in 2016. Net income in 2017 included the $46.0 million tax benefit. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $91.9 million compared to $88.2 million in 2016. Both the increase in net income and Adjusted EBITDA was due to the seven acquisitions of scale completed in 2017. Segment Results Flatbed Solutions - Flatbed Solutions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 37% to $100.3 million compared to $73.3 million in the year-ago quarter. This was driven by an 11% increase in flatbed rate per mile and 7% growth in revenue per truck. On December 1, 2017, Daseke closed the acquisition of TSH & Co., its only acquisition in the Flatbed Solutions segment during 2017. Operating income was $3.5 million, up 119% from $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. In 2017, Flatbed Solutions revenue increased 14% to $354.1 million compared to $310.4 million in 2016. The increase was driven by an 11.3% increase in flatbed rate per mile and 4.9% growth in revenue per truck. Operating income in 2017 increased 18% to $18.5 million compared to $15.6 million in 2016. Specialized Solutions - Specialized Solutions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 102% to $158.8 million compared to $78.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by a slight increase in specialized rate per mile and 5% growth in revenue per truck. In addition, the company closed two acquisitions (Moore Freight Services and Roadmaster Group) in the Specialized Solutions segment during the fourth quarter of 2017. Operating income was $2.6 million, up 63% from $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. In 2017, Specialized Solutions revenue increased 44% to $499.1 million compared to $346.0 million in 2016. The increase was driven by six acquisitions of scale (Moore Freight Services, Roadmaster Group, R&R Trucking Holdings, The Steelman Companies, Schilli Transportation Services and Big Freight Systems) in the Specialized Solutions segment during 2017. Operating income in 2017 decreased 6% to $15.3 million compared to $16.3 million in 2016. 2018 Outlook In 2018, Daseke expects to grow revenue on an organic basis to approximately $1.35 billion compared to $846.3 million in 2017. The company expects to grow organic Adjusted EBITDA to approximately $150 million compared to $91.6 million in 2017. Capital expenditures in 2018 are expected to range between $85-$105 million, which includes $20-$40 million in growth capital expenditures, compared to $19.8 million in total capital expenditures in 2017. The details of the increase will be discussed on today's call. Conference Call Daseke will hold a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results. Date: Friday, March 16, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Central time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-242-9918

International dial-in number: 1-414-238-9803

Conference ID: 5679584 Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at investor.daseke.com. A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 30, 2018. Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Replay ID: 5679584 About Daseke, Inc. Daseke is a leading consolidator and the largest owner of flatbed and specialized transportation solutions in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to some of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through its experienced people, more than 5,200 trucks, more than 11,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com. Use of Non-GAAP Measures This news release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR, Acquisition Adjusted, free cash flow and adjusted operating ratio. Other companies in Daseke’s industry may define these non-GAAP measures differently than Daseke does, and as a result, it may be difficult to use these non-GAAP measures to compare the performance of those companies to Daseke’s performance. Daseke’s management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and instead relies primarily on Daseke’s GAAP results and uses non-GAAP measures supplementally. Daseke defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, including other fees and charges associated with indebtedness, net of interest income, (iii) income taxes, (iv) acquisition-related transaction expenses (including due diligence costs, legal, accounting and other advisory fees and costs, retention and severance payments and financing fees and expenses), (v) stock-based compensation, (vi) non-cash impairments, (vii) losses (gains) on sales of defective revenue equipment out of the normal replacement cycle, (viii) impairments related to defective revenue equipment sold out of the normal replacement cycle, (ix) withdrawn initial public offering-related expenses, (x) non-cash stock and equity-compensation expense, and (xi) expenses related to the business combination that was consummated in February 2017 and related transactions. Daseke defines Adjusted EBITDAR as Adjusted EBITDA plus tractor operating lease charges, and free cash flow as Adjusted EBITDA less net capital expenditures (capital expenditures less proceeds from equipment sales). Daseke defines Acquistion Adjusted as revenue (giving effect to acquisitions during 2017) calculated by adding Daseke’s 2017 revenue and the revenue of each company acquired in 2017 for the period beginning January 1, 2017 and ending on its acquisition date, based on the company’s internal financial statements for the period prior to Daseke’s acquisition. Daseke’s board of directors and executive management team use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquisition Adjusted as key measures of its performance and for business planning. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquisition Adjusted assist them in comparing Daseke’s operating performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because they remove from Daseke’s operating results the impact of items that, in their opinion, do not reflect Daseke’s core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquisition Adjusted also allows Daseke to more effectively evaluate its operating performance by allowing it to compare the results of operations against its peers without regard to its or its peers’ financing method or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDAR is used to view operating results before lease charges as these charges can vary widely among trucking companies due to differences in the way that trucking companies finance their fleet acquisitions. Daseke’s method of computing Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with that used in its debt covenants and also is routinely reviewed by its management for that purpose. Daseke believes its presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquistion Adjusted is useful because they provide investors and industry analysts the same information that Daseke uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating performance. However, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquisition Adjusted are not substitutes for, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, operating income or any other measure prescribed by GAAP, and there are limitations to using non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquistion Adjusted. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquistion Adjusted are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital, tax structure and the historic costs of depreciable assets. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Acquistion Adjusted should not be considered measures of the income generated by Daseke’s business or discretionary cash available to it to invest in the growth of its business. Daseke’s board of directors and executive management team use free cash flow to assess the company’s performance and ability to fund operations and make additional investments. Free cash flow represents the cash that its business generates from operations, before taking into account cash movements that are nonoperational. Daseke believes its presentation of free cash flow is useful because it is one of several indicators of Daseke’s ability to service debt, make investments and/or return capital to its stockholders. Daseke also believes that free cash flow is one of several benchmarks used by investors and industry analysts for comparison of performance in its industry, although Daseke’s measure of free cash flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Furthermore, free cash flow is not a substitute for, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, operating income or any other measure prescribed by GAAP, and there are limitations to using non-GAAP measures such as free cash flow. Accordingly, free cash flow should not be considered a measure of the income generated by Daseke’s business or discretionary cash available to it to invest in the growth of its business. Daseke defines adjusted operating ratio as (a) total operating expenses (i) less fuel surcharges, acquisition related transaction expenses, non-cash impairment charges and withdrawn initial public offering-related expenses and (ii) further adjusted for the net impact of the step-up in basis resulting from acquisitions (such as increased depreciation and amortization expense), as a percentage of (b) total revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue. Daseke’s board of directors and executive management team view adjusted operating ratio, and its key drivers of revenue quality, growth, expense control and operating efficiency, as a very important measure of Daseke’s performance. Daseke believes fuel surcharge is often volatile and eliminating the impact of this source of revenue (by eliminating fuel surcharge from revenue and by netting fuel surcharge against fuel expense) affords a more consistent basis for comparing its results of operations between periods. Daseke also believes excluding acquisition-related transaction expenses, additional depreciation and amortization expenses as a result of acquisitions, non-cash impairments and withdrawn initial public offering-related expenses enhances the comparability of its performance between periods. Daseke believes its presentation of adjusted operating ratio is useful because it provides investors and industry analysts the same information that Daseke uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating profitability. However, adjusted operating ratio is not a substitute for, or more meaningful than, operating ratio, operating margin or any other measure derived solely from GAAP measures, and there are limitations to using non-GAAP measures such as adjusted operating ratio. You can find the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures tables below. We have not reconciled non-GAAP forward looking measures to their corresponding GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are unavailable or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable efforts. Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “will” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, general economic risks (such as downturns in customers’ business cycles and disruptions in capital and credit markets), driver shortages and increases in driver compensation or owner-operator contracted rates, loss of senior management or key operating personnel, our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions, our ability to identify and execute future acquisitions successfully, seasonality and the impact of weather and other catastrophic events, fluctuations in the price or availability of diesel fuel, increased prices for, or decreases in the availability of, new revenue equipment and decreases in the value of used revenue equipment, our ability to generate sufficient cash to service all of our indebtedness, restrictions in our existing and future debt agreements, increases in interest rates, the impact of governmental regulations and other governmental actions related to the company and its operations, litigation and governmental proceedings, and insurance and claims expenses. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at www.sec.gov, including Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II's definitive proxy statement dated February 6, 2017, particularly the section "Risk Factors—Risk Factors Relating to Daseke's Business and Industry," and Daseke's Current Report on Form 8-K/A, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2017, and amended on May 4, 2017.

Cody Slach or Sean Mansouri

Tel 1-949-574-3860

[email protected]

Daseke, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,679 $ 3,695 Accounts receivable, net 127,368 54,177 Drivers’ advances and other receivables 4,792 2,632 Current portion of net investment in sales-type leases 10,979 3,516 Parts supplies 4,653 1,467 Income tax receivable 91 719 Prepaid and other current assets 28,149 13,504 Total current assets 266,711 79,710 Property and equipment, net 429,639 318,747 Intangible assets, net 93,120 71,653 Goodwill 302,702 89,035 Other long-term assets 33,496 11,090 Total assets $ 1,125,668 $ 570,235 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,488 $ 5,954 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,876 16,104 Accrued payroll, benefits and related taxes 14,004 7,835 Accrued insurance and claims 12,644 9,840 Current portion of long-term debt 43,056 52,665 Total current liabilities 108,068 92,398 Line of credit 4,561 6,858 Long-term debt, net of current portion 569,740 208,372 Deferred tax liabilities 90,434 92,815 Other long-term liabilities 1,632 286 Subordinated debt — 66,443 Total liabilities 774,435 467,172 Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) Stockholders’ equity: Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 650,000 shares issued with liquidation preference of $65,000 at December 31, 2017 65,000 — Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000 shares authorized; 64,500 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 — 1 Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share); 250,000,000 shares authorized, 48,712,288 and 20,980,961 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively 5 2 Additional paid-in-capital 277,931 117,806 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 7,338 (14,694 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 959 (52 ) Total stockholders’ equity 351,233 103,063 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,125,668 $ 570,235 Daseke, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues: Freight $ 186,310 $ 119,395 $ 632,764 $ 517,861 Brokerage 37,220 19,051 120,943 87,410 Logistics 11,503 — 22,074 — Fuel surcharge 22,192 11,970 70,523 46,531 Total revenue 257,225 150,416 846,304 651,802 Operating expenses: Salaries, wages and employee benefits 76,734 47,929 249,996 197,789 Fuel 29,326 17,789 93,749 66,865 Operations and maintenance 31,067 23,167 118,390 96,100 Communications 653 410 2,145 1,618 Purchased freight 76,310 33,553 225,254 154,054 Administrative expenses 9,214 7,539 33,233 25,250 Sales and marketing 539 462 1,965 1,743 Taxes and licenses 3,200 2,276 11,055 9,222 Insurance and claims 8,446 5,466 23,962 19,114 Acquisition-related transaction expenses 1,122 7 3,377 25 Depreciation and amortization 23,105 16,985 76,863 67,500 Gain on disposition of revenue property and equipment (187 ) (273 ) (700 ) (116 ) Impairment — 810 — 2,005 Total operating expenses 259,529 156,120 839,289 641,169 Income from operations (2,304 ) (5,704 ) 7,015 10,633 Other expense (income): Interest income (269 ) (3 ) (398 ) (44 ) Interest expense 8,492 5,603 29,556 23,124 Write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees — — 3,883 — Other (492 ) (66 ) (740 ) (331 ) Total other expense 7,731 5,534 32,301 22,749 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (10,035 ) (11,238 ) (25,286 ) (12,116 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (48,834 ) (445 ) (52,282 ) 163 Net income (loss) 38,799 (10,793 ) 26,996 (12,279 ) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized income on interest rate swaps — 63 52 62 Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of $517 tax expense 452 — 959 — Comprehensive income (loss) 39,251 (10,730 ) 28,007 (12,217 ) Net income (loss) 38,799 (10,793 ) 26,996 (12,279 ) Less dividends to Series A convertible preferred stockholders (1,240 ) — (4,158 ) — Less dividends to Series B convertible preferred stockholders — (1,041 ) (806 ) (4,770 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 37,559 $ (11,834 ) $ 22,032 $ (17,049 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.82 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.59 $ (0.81 ) Diluted $ 0.62 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.56 $ (0.81 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 45,906,251 20,980,961 37,592,549 20,980,961 Diluted 60,987,112 20,980,961 39,593,701 20,980,961 Dividends declared per Series A convertible preferred share $ 1.91 $ — $ 6.40 $ — Dividends declared per Series B convertible preferred share $ — $ 18.75 $ 12.50 $ 18.75 Daseke, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information: Flatbed Solutions (Unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Increase (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % REVENUE(1): Freight $ 75,922 75.7 $ 58,969 80.5 $ 16,953 28.7 Brokerage 12,903 12.9 7,263 9.9 5,640 77.7 Logistics 192 0.2 — * 192 * Fuel surcharge 11,295 11.3 7,039 9.6 4,256 60.5 Total revenue 100,312 100.0 73,271 100.0 27,041 36.9 OPERATING EXPENSES(1): Total operating expenses 96,807 96.5 71,669 97.8 25,138 35.1 Operating ratio 96.5 % 97.8 % Adjusted operating rati 95.8 % 97.1 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 3,505 3.5 $ 1,602 2.2 $ 1,903 118.8 OPERATING STATISTICS: Total miles 40,637,705 35,169,265 5,468,440 15.5 Company-operated tractors, as of year-end 1,155 1,203 (48 ) (4.0 ) Owner-operated tractors, as of year-end 1,392 390 1,002 256.9 Number of trailers, as of year-end 4,573 2,943 1,630 55.4 Company-operated tractors, average for the year 1,149 1,209 (60 ) (5.0 ) Owner-operated tractors, average for the year 778 396 382 96.5 * indicates not meaningful. (1) Includes intersegment revenues and expenses, as applicable, which are eliminated in the Company’s consolidated results. Daseke, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information: Flatbed Solutions (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Increase (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % REVENUE(1): Freight $ 276,592 78.1 $ 253,824 81.8 $ 22,768 9.0 Brokerage 40,882 11.5 29,745 9.6 11,137 37.4 Logistics 192 0.1 — * 192 * Fuel surcharge 36,440 10.3 26,871 8.7 9,569 35.6 Total revenue 354,106 100.0 310,440 100.0 43,666 14.1 OPERATING EXPENSES(1): Total operating expenses 335,645 94.8 294,797 95.0 40,848 13.9 Operating ratio 94.8 % 95.0 % Adjusted operating ratio 93.8 % 93.4 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 18,461 5.2 $ 15,643 5.0 $ 2,818 18.0 OPERATING STATISTICS: Total miles 152,956,123 149,284,755 3,671,368 2.5 Company-operated tractors, as of year-end 1,155 1,203 (48 ) (4.0 ) Owner-operated tractors, as of year-end 1,392 390 1,002 256.9 Number of trailers, as of year-end 4,573 2,943 1,630 55.4 Company-operated tractors, average for the year 1,156 1,182 (26 ) (2.2 ) Owner-operated tractors, average for the year 535 430 105 24.4 * indicates not meaningful. (1) Includes intersegment revenues and expenses, as applicable, which are eliminated in the Company’s consolidated results. Daseke, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information: Specialized Solutions (Unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Increase (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % REVENUE(1): Freight $ 112,024 70.5 $ 61,480 78.5 $ 50,544 82.2 Brokerage 24,405 15.4 11,805 15.1 12,600 106.7 Logistics 11,323 7.1 — * 11,323 * Fuel surcharge 11,094 7.0 5,062 6.5 6,032 119.2 Total revenue 158,846 100.0 78,347 100.0 80,499 102.7 OPERATING EXPENSES(1): Total operating expenses 156,256 98.4 76,758 98.0 79,498 103.6 Operating ratio 98.4 % 98.0 % Adjusted operating ratio 97.5 % 96.6 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 2,590 1.6 $ 1,589 2.0 $ 1,001 63.0 OPERATING STATISTICS: Total miles 42,825,390 23,431,447 19,393,943 82.8 Company-operated tractors, as of year-end 2,063 1,101 962 87.4 Owner-operated tractors, as of year-end 664 219 445 203.2 Number of trailers, as of year-end 6,664 3,404 3,260 95.8 Company-operated tractors, average for the year 1,828 1,117 711 63.7 Owner-operated tractors, average for the year 525 223 302 135.4 * indicates not meaningful. (1) Includes intersegment revenues and expenses, as applicable, which are eliminated in the Company’s consolidated results. Daseke, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information: Specialized Solutions (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Increase (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % REVENUE(1): Freight $ 362,277 72.6 $ 268,121 77.5 $ 94,156 35.1 Brokerage 80,225 16.1 57,791 16.7 22,434 38.8 Logistics 21,940 4.4 — * 21,940 * Fuel surcharge 34,690 7.0 20,086 5.8 14,604 72.7 Total revenue 499,132 100.0 345,998 100.0 153,134 44.3 OPERATING EXPENSES(1): Total operating expenses 483,787 96.9 329,720 95.3 154,067 46.7 Operating ratio 96.9 % 95.3 % Adjusted operating ratio(2) 95.1 % 93.4 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 15,345 3.1 $ 16,278 4.7 $ (933 ) (5.7 ) OPERATING STATISTICS: Total miles 137,793,272 97,704,619 40,088,653 41.0 Company-operated tractors, as of year-end 2,063 1,101 962 87.4 Owner-operated tractors, as of year-end 664 219 445 203.2 Number of trailers, as of year-end 6,664 3,404 3,260 95.8 Company-operated tractors, average for the year 1,488 1,097 391 35.6 Owner-operated tractors, average for the year 353 236 117 49.6 * indicates not meaningful. (1) Includes intersegment revenues and expenses, as applicable, which are eliminated in the Company’s consolidated results. Daseke, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income (loss) $ 38,799 $ (10,793 ) $ 26,996 $ (12,279 ) Depreciation and amortization 23,105 16,985 76,863 67,500 Interest income (269 ) (4 ) (398 ) (44 ) Interest expense 8,492 5,603 29,556 23,124 Write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees — — 3,883 — Income tax provision (benefit) (48,834 ) (445 ) (52,282 ) 163 Acquisition-related transaction expenses 1,122 7 3,377 296 Impairment — 810 — 2,005 Stock-based compensation expense 674 — 1,875 — Withdrawn initial public offering-related expenses — 1 — 3,051 Net losses on sales of defective revenue equipment out of the normal replacement cycle — — — 718 Impairment on sales of defective revenue equipment out of the normal replacement cycle — — — 190 Expenses related to the Business Combination and related transactions — 3,172 2,034 3,516 Tractor operating lease charges 4,499 3,613 16,865 12,937 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 27,588 $ 18,949 $ 108,769 $ 101,177 Less tractor operating lease charges (4,499 ) (3,613 ) (16,865 ) (12,937 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,089 $ 15,336 $ 91,904 $ 88,240 Net capital expenditures (11,994 ) (433 ) (35,916 ) (31,669 ) Free cash flow $ 11,095 $ 14,903 $ 55,988 $ 56,571 Daseke, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Ratio to Adjusted Operating Ratio by Segment: Flatbed (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2017 2016

2017

2016 Total revenue(1) $ 100,312 $ 73,271 $ 354,106 $ 310,440 Fuel surcharge 11,295 7,039 36,440 26,871 Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharge $ 89,017 $ 66,232 $ 317,666 $ 283,569 Total operating expenses(1) $ 96,806 $ 71,669 $ 335,645 $ 294,797 Fuel surcharge 11,295 7,039 36,440 26,871 Net impact of step-up in basis of acquired assets 203 334 1,091 3,169 Adjusted operating expenses $ 85,308 $ 64,296 $ 298,114 $ 264,757 Operating ratio 96.5 % 97.8 % 94.8 % 95.0 % Adjusted operating ratio 95.8 % 97.1 % 93.8 % 93.4 % (1) Includes intersegment revenues and expenses, as applicable, which are eliminated in the Company’s consolidated results. Daseke, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Ratio to Adjusted Operating Ratio by Segment: Specialized (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2017 2016

2017

2016

Total revenue(1) $ 158,846 $ 78,347 $ 499,132 $ 345,998 Fuel surcharge 11,094 5,062 34,690 20,086 Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharge $ 147,752 $ 73,285 $ 464,442 $ 325,912 Total operating expenses(1) $ 156,254 $ 76,758 $ 483,787 $ 329,720 Fuel surcharge 11,094 5,062 34,690 20,086 Impairment — 810 — 2,005 Net impact of step-up in basis of acquired assets 1,065 93 7,265 3,169 Adjusted operating expenses $ 144,095 $ 70,793 $ 441,832 $ 304,460 Operating ratio 98.4 % 98.0 % 96.9 % 95.3 % Adjusted operating ratio 97.5 % 96.6 % 95.1 % 93.4 % (1) Includes intersegment revenues and expenses, as applicable, which are eliminated in the Company’s consolidated results.

